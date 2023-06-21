Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

VARSITY TUTORS, WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY GLOBAL CONSUMER PRODUCTS, AND DC PARTNER ON DRAW-ALONG SERIES FEATURING THE FLASH

DC writer and artist Francis Manapul brings the summer's fastest movie hero to life in a live interactive art experience for kids

Varsity+Tutors, a Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) company and one of the nation's largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, is teaming up with DC, one of the largest and oldest American comic book companies, to bring kids a unique summer draw-along series featuring DC’s premiere Super Hero The Flash. The classes are part of Varsity Tutors' free StarCourse content, a collection of exclusive learning sessions taught by celebrity instructors and top experts across categories.

Beginning Monday, June 19th (7 pm ET), Varsity Tutors will host "DC+Presents%3A+Learn+to+Draw+The+Flash" with Francis Manapul, the writer and artist behind DC's best selling comic book series such as THE FLASH, DETECTIVE COMICS, and more. Manapul will demonstrate how to create The Flash in a live, interactive draw-along, as well as share his tips for taking a comic book from concept to reality.

The series continues on July 12th (6 pm ET) when Manapul teaches "DC Presents: Learn to Draw Action Scenes featuring The Flash." In this class, kids will learn how to showcase super-speed in a still image. By drawing The Flash in motion, Manapul shares how he illustrates scenes that feature speed, strength, conflict, and movement, in a vivid way that packs pages full of energy.

On July 27th (6 pm ET), the series zips ahead with "DC Presents: Create a Comic Book Villain Inspired by The Flash Universe," where Manapul will break down the elements of creating and drawing Super Villains—and walk kids through the process of making their own Super Villain.

The summer-long series concludes on August 14th (7 pm ET) with "DC Presents: Develop Storytelling Powers Inspired by The Flash". In this live, interactive class, Manapul teaches the key elements of comic book storytelling, including character motivations and superpowers.

"These classes not only share the fantastical world of DC Super Heroes, but the real-life, inspirational values that these characters embody," Manapul said. "There's more to these characters than meets the eye, and I hope to bring this to light for kids while we have fun drawing this summer's most notable Super Hero, The Flash."

"Comic books are fun for kids, but they also open pathways to meaningful skills, including literacy, creative writing and storytelling, and artistic expression," said Brian Galvin, Chief Academic Officer at Varsity Tutors. "We know kids around the world will be excited about The Flash this summer, and with this series, we can harness that enthusiasm to help them develop creative and academic superpowers, too."

Varsity Tutors debuted its StarCourse series in early 2020. Classes have been led by stars such as Mayim Bialik, from The Big Bang Theory; Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings; physicist, professor, and string theorist Brian Greene; the Smithsonian Institution; the San Diego Zoo and many others.

For more information about Varsity Tutors' summer StarCourse lineup, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.varsitytutors.com%2Fclasses

About Nerdy Inc.

Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) is a leading platform for live online learning, with a mission to transform the way people learn through technology. The Company’s purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts, delivering superior value on both sides of the network. Nerdy’s comprehensive learning destination provides learning experiences across 3,000+ subjects and multiple formats—including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. Nerdy’s flagship business, Varsity Tutors, is one of the nation’s largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to students and consumers, as well as through schools and other institutions. Learn more about Nerdy at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nerdy.com%2F.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About DC

DC, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, creates iconic characters and enduring stories and is one of the world’s largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. DC’s creative work entertains audiences of every generation around the world with DC’s stories and characters integrated across Warner Bros. Discovery’s film, television, animation, consumer products, home entertainment, games, and themed experiences divisions, and on the DC Universe Infinite digital comic subscription service. Learn more at DC.com

