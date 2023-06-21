Bluegreen Vacations Increases Inventory/Top Suites

2 hours ago
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH) (OTCQX: BVHBB) (“Bluegreen Vacations,” “Bluegreen,” or the “Company”), a vacation ownership company, announced today that Bluegreen has begun expanding the inventory of its top tier accommodations with the addition of three new presidential suites at its MountainLoft resort in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614619759/en/

MicrosoftTeams-image_29-MountainLoft.jpg

Bluegreen Vacations Presidential Suite at its MountianLoft resort in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. (Photo: Business Wire)

Measuring approximately 2,000 square feet, the new MountainLoft resort suites are intended to be reminiscent of a mountain retreat featuring expansive living rooms with fireplaces and oversized windows that frame dramatic mountain views. Designed to offer guests the comforts and amenities of home, the suites are planned to offer large principal suites with private bathrooms, generously sized bedrooms, spacious modern kitchens, and game rooms with pool tables.

“Multigenerational travel and multi-family trips are becoming a popular trend among our owners,” said Mr. Dusty Tonkin, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Bluegreen Vacations. “Our presidential suites are tailored to accommodate large families traveling together and the amenities propose an elevated experience for our owners to enjoy.”

Separately, Bluegreen recently announced plans to construct seven new presidential suites, six four-bedroom units and one three-bedroom suite at The Fountains Resort in Orlando, Florida. The addition of these units is projected to bring the Fountains Resort's top tier inventory to twenty-two presidential suites. Currently planned to debut in 2024, the new accommodations are anticipated to offer ensuite bathrooms, fully equipped chef’s kitchens, media room, living and dining rooms. The four-bedroom units are also expected to feature a private courtyard with playscape.

“Bluegreen currently has over 160 presidential suites across our resorts. As we expand, we believe it is important that we continue to improve our existing product to ensure that all of our accommodations meet the evolving needs and expectations of our owners,” Mr. Tonkin continued.

In addition, Bluegreen recently announced:

  • Plans for its newly acquired Bayside Resort and Spa in Panama City Beach, Florida, to convert the 320-guestroom resort to 202 rooms, which is anticipated to include studios, one- and two-bedroom units, as well as two- and three-bedroom presidential suites.
  • Plans for Bluegreen’s Streamside at Vail property which is currently expected to include two one-bedroom loft presidential units once renovation is complete.
  • Plans for Bluegreen’s 67-room Mill Springs Lodge mountain retreat which is intended to include four three-bedroom presidential suites overlooking the Smoky Mountains.
  • Plans for Bluegreen’s recently announced acquisition of two properties located in the historic Printers Alley district in the Nashville, Tennessee market. One of the properties, previously a 15-story hotel comprising eighty-six rooms and two penthouse suites, is planned to be sold as vacation ownership interests. Bluegreen intends to refresh the guest rooms and convert the penthouse suites into presidential units. The second property, an adjacent two-story building which was formerly the Nashville Trust Company, is currently planned to be converted to a sales preview center and may have the potential to be redeveloped into a 15-story resort, providing Bluegreen with a future expansion opportunity in the Nashville market.

For further information, please visit us at www.BluegreenVacations.com.

About Bluegreen Vacations: Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH; OTCQX: BVHBB) is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in popular leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with 71 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to nearly 11,400 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All opinions, forecasts, projections, future plans, and other statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that may cause actual results or performance to differ from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that construction plans and anticipated amenities are subject to change and may not be completed or provided as planned or at the time period indicated; the risk that the availability of presidential suites is anticipated but may be delayed and is not guaranteed; the risk that resort availability and inclusion into the Bluegreen Vacation Club may be delayed, is not guaranteed and is subject to meeting all applicable licensing, registration and governmental requirements; and the additional risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (including the “Risk Factors” section thereof). The Company cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive.

