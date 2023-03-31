BCT-Bank of Charles Town Awards $290,200 in College Scholarships To Local High School Students

CHARLES TOWN, W.V., June 14, 2023

CHARLES TOWN, W.V., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC:PTBS) – BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, recently announced scholarship awards for: Robert "Bob" F. Baronner, Jr. Scholarship, Robert W. McCormick Full Ride Scholarships, Paul & Margaret Dorsey Music Scholarship, Tom Mentzer Scholarships, and S. Katherine Boxwell & Edwin P. Churchill Scholarships. As Trustee for the scholarships, BCT awarded $290,200 to local high school students to seek post-secondary education.

"We are honored to be Trustee for these generous scholarships awarded to local students," stated Alice P. Frazier, President and CEO of BCT. "I am inspired by these local students whose educational aspirations are certain to impact our local communities for the better."

Scholarships presented for the 2023-2024 academic year:

Robert "Bob" F. Baronner Jr. Scholarship
$10,000 ($2,500 per year for 4 years)

  • Noah C. Alcantara – Washington High School/Shepherd University

Robert W. McCormick Full Ride Scholarships
Two students were selected to receive this prestigious full-ride scholarship:

  • Kaitlyn M. Baker – Washington High School/Marshall University/$80,000
  • Hannah M. GoodeJefferson High School/WVU/$80,000

Paul & Margaret Dorsey Music Scholarship
$3,000 (one-time amount):

  • Ellen M. KempJefferson High School/WVU

Tom Mentzer Scholarships
$300 each (one-time amount):

  • Matthew G. LaBombardJefferson High School/Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
  • Zander C. Lamp – Washington High School/George Washington University
  • Meghan B. LettermanJefferson High School/University of Rhode Island
  • Dana N. Spencer – Washington High School/University of Nebraska

S. Katherine Boxwell & Edwin P. Churchill Scholarships
Total $116,000:

  • Noah C. Alcantara – Washington High School/$1,000 annually for 4 years/Shepherd University
  • Elliot C. Ferguson – Hampshire High School/$2,500 annually for 4 years/Marshall University
  • Madelyn R. FisherKeyser High School/$2,500 annually for 4 years/Potomac State College
  • Justin K. GottliebJefferson High School/$2,500 annually for 4 years/Columbia University
  • Sara L. MunsonMusselman High School/$4,000 annually for 4 years/Hood University
  • Noel L. Rochette – Petersburg High School/$2,500 annually for 4 years/Fairmont State University
  • Chloe A. ThomasMartinsburg High School/$5,000 annually for 4 years/WVU
  • Sarah L. Weatherholt – Moorefield High School/$5,000 annually for 4 years/Potomac College then WVU
  • Chloe E. Westfall – Frankfort High School/$4,000 annually for 4 years/Shepherd University

About BCT

Founded in 1871, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $792 million in assets as of March 31, 2023, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 65 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients. BCT was voted "Best of the Best" winner in the 2022 Journal-News Readers' Choice Awards in three categories: Bank, Loan Services, and Financial Planning. In 2019, 2020, and 2021 the Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

