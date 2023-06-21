NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / Atlanta, where the majority of the population is Black, ranks first among income inequality in U.S. cities. To overcome the glaring disparity, Atlanta Wealth Building Initiative (AWBI) was created to support accessing and sustaining wealth among Black families.

AWBI submitted its 1,000 Black Businesses in 1,000 Days campaign idea for Truist Foundation's Inspire Awards challenge in the hopes of receiving funding to expand local support for Black-owned businesses. AWBI was named the first-place recipient and received $250,000 in grant funding for AWBI's community wealth building framework.

Jason Hudgins, former director of Strategic Programs at AWBI, sat down with Truist Foundation President Lynette Bell to share more about this innovative idea on a recent episode of Inspiring Conversations, Truist Foundation's audio series with nonprofit leaders doing the work.

To learn more, listen to Lynette's conversation with Jason.

The second Truist Foundation Inspire Awards challenge is now accepting applications through early August 2023. Click here for more details and to share your organization's innovative, tech-based solution to support small business owners in the U.S.

About Truist Foundation

Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. Established in 2020, Truist Foundation makes strategic investments in nonprofit organizations to help ensure the communities it serves have more opportunities for a better quality of life. Truist Foundation's grants and activities focus on building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses. Learn more at truist.com/foundation.

