BENSALEM, Pa., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Trinseo PLC ("Trinseo" or the "Company") (NYSE: TSE).

Class Period: May 3, 2021 – March 27, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 20, 2023

Investors suffering losses on their Trinseo investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

On March 27, 2023, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Trinseo's chemical plant in Bristol, Pennsylvania, which caused a toxic spill that threatened Philadelphia's drinking water, has "a long history of mishaps – including at least four recent contamination incidents."

On this news, Trinseo's stock price fell $1.09, or 5.3%, to close at $19.62 per share on March 27, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company's Bristol, Pennsylvania plant had a troubled safety record while under prior ownership and continued to be unsafe after the Company acquired it; (2) Defendants did not sufficiently disclose specific risks related to conducting operations at that plant; (3) Operating a chemical plant with an unsafe history and presently unsafe operations exposed the Company to a heightened risk of a chemical spill or other adverse events; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

