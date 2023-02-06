Natural Grocers® Promotes "It's Just Chicken" Within "Meet Your Farmer" Film Series

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 14, 2023

LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the nation's largest family-operated natural and organic retailer is proud to promote the second short film within its "Meet Your Farmer" film series: "It's Just Chicken" in stores and online.

Meet_Your_Farmer___Its_Just_Chicken.jpg

The company will be promoting the film with printed and digital educational collateral through June.
IT'S JUST CHICKEN

"It's Just Chicken" is centered around the founders of Mary's Free Range Chicken (Mary's), and how they raise healthy, happy chickens (both non-GMO and organic birds). Mary's farming practices significantly differ from commercial factory farm operations as these U.S. family farmers focus on raising healthy birds treated with care and respect. All the chickens have free range outdoor access, eat either non-GMO feed or 100% organic feed (which is naturally non-GMO) that is free from animal byproducts, and they receive no antibiotics ever.

The company will be promoting the film online and in stores with printed and digital educational collateral through June.

Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers states, "Mary's has been family-owned and operated since 1954. The family focuses on the welfare of their animals and the health of the land on which they are raised, so it should come as no surprise that we are proud to call Mary's a trusted partner of Natural Grocers. This film is our way of educating our customers and the public on what we call 'the Mary's difference': how they produce high quality products, while supporting animal welfare and a thriving, regenerating environment."

THE "MEET YOUR FARMER" SERIES

Natural Grocers' "Meet Your Farmer" film series gives a voice to farmers and ranchers who are changing the way food is produced today, to ensure a livable, healthy tomorrow. Viewers will meet organic growers, grassroots farmers and regenerative ranchers with an unwavering dedication to the land, their animals, their communities, and the planet. Each film asks consumers to pause, to question the status quo of food production, all while evoking an uplifting, positive message of hope and transformation.

Customers and followers on social media can expect more films to be added to the series throughout 2023 and beyond.

ADDITIONAL EDUCATION FROM NATURAL GROCERS®

Natural Grocers' Founding Principle of Nutrition Education includes empowering its communities to make informed decisions about their food choices and environmental impact. Therefore, in addition to "It's Just Chicken" and the "Meet Your Farmer" series, the company offers helpful books, articles and classes to learn more.

For more about Natural Grocers' current promotions and events, visit www.naturalgrocers.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE
Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The company has 166 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Offers valid only from 6/02/2023 to 6/24/2023 for in-store customer purchases at participating stores. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rainchecks. Unless otherwise noted, all discounts are on regular prices, and cannot be redeemed for store credit or cash, and cannot be combined with other offers. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

Natural_Grocers_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA29444&sd=2023-06-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natural-grocers-promotes-its-just-chicken-within-meet-your-farmer-film-series-301851160.html

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA29444&Transmission_Id=202306141523PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA29444&DateId=20230614
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.