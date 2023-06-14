PR Newswire

Everest Group recognized PeopleScout as a Leader in North America and a Major Contender in EMEA and APAC

CHICAGO, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleScout has been named a Leader in Everest Group's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 for the fifth consecutive year. In addition to being named a global Leader, PeopleScout was also named a Leader in North America and a Major Contender in both EMEA and APAC.

"PeopleScout continues to generate more value for its clients by steadily expanding its geographic footprint and client portfolio. It continues to invest in improving its Affinix™ ecosystem and in adding strategic advisory and consulting services to its offerings," said Arkadev Basak, Partner, Everest Group. "Its deep expertise and strong brand recall in North America remained strong in 2022. This enabled PeopleScout to hold its position as a Leader both globally and in North America in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO)."

Everest Group classifies RPO service providers into three ascending categories of Aspirants, Major Contenders and the highest designation, Leaders. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® framework assesses the market impact and overall delivery capability of RPO service providers.

"It's an honor to receive this distinction as recognition of our success in delivering specialized talent solutions, our world-class talent advisory services and the breadth and depth of our industry-specific expertise," said Rick Betori, President of PeopleScout. "As our clients' strategic advisors, we remain steadfast in our commitment to bringing forward flexible and creative solutions to their toughest talent challenges, supporting their workforce needs now and into the future."

Everest Group's assessment of PeopleScout on this year's PEAK Matrix highlighted the following key strengths:

PeopleScout is a global provider of specialized workforce solutions including RPO, CWM and talent advisory services.

PeopleScout has expertise in sourcing blue- and white-collar talent for roles in engineering and IT, healthcare delivery, and sales and marketing.

PeopleScout operates and serves buyers across multiple regions. In EMEA, PeopleScout has a growing presence, with an emphasis on the UK market, where it engages primarily with buyers in the government/public sector and high-tech verticals. In APAC, PeopleScout serves buyers from diverse sectors such as high-tech, retail and healthcare.

PeopleScout has had success in delivering total talent solutions as well as helping buyers with early careers hiring and high-volume recruitment.

PeopleScout's talent advisory teams support buyers on a wide range of consulting engagements, including employer branding and recruitment marketing, candidate assessment, workforce planning, DE&I strategy and talent market insights.

PeopleScout continues to invest in its proprietary, modular, cloud-based recruitment platform, Affinix™, which offers features of ATS/CRM, AI-based sourcing and screening, career websites, and virtual and text-based interviews, as well as a high-volume recruitment solution. Affinix Analytics provides users with visibility into key recruitment metrics around hiring workflows and SLA adherence through customizable views and dashboards.

Everest Group's research is based on three key sources of information: its database of approximately 5,200 RPO deals, the operational capability of the 45+ assessed RPO service providers and ongoing buyer surveys and interactions. To be named a Leader, RPO providers must have the highest maturity levels in market impact, vision and capability.

To learn more about the RPO Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 visit the Everest Group website.

About PeopleScout

PeopleScout, a TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) company, is a leading RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP and talent advisory capabilities supporting total workforce needs. PeopleScout boasts 96% client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company's thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what's next. Affinix™, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience and optimizes the talent process through data and actionable insights. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout has served clients in more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Toronto, Montreal, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. For more information, please visit www.peoplescout.com.

