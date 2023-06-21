DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ Capital Market:PCYO) wants to remind those interested that on June 16, 2023, its President and CEO will host an investor meeting in New York City at NASDAQ's corporate offices (151 West 43rd St. 10th Floor Room 13: Edison) at 9:30am Eastern. Mark will highlight Pure Cycle's continued success in its water, land development and single-family rental segments.

Due to growing interest, we will be broadcasting this conversation via a Teams meeting (link will be available on our website www.purecyclewater.com 30 minutes before the conversation begins) or you can call into the Teams meeting at 1-872-240-8702 (phone ID is 753571565#).

If you still wish to join Mark in person, please RSVP your attendance for this event to Deb Saya at [email protected].

Company Information

Pure Cycle continues to diversify its operations, grow its balance sheet, and drive recurring revenues. We operate in three distinct business segments, each of which complements the other. At our core, we are an innovative and vertically integrated wholesale water and wastewater service provider. Our land development segment develops master planned communities on land we own and to which we provide water and wastewater services. Our newest line of business, the rental of single-family homes located at Sky Ranch, which provides long-term recurring revenues, furthers our land development operations, and adds more customers to our water resource segment.

Additional information, including our recent press releases and SEC filings, is available at www.purecyclewater.com, or you may contact our President, Mark W. Harding, or our CFO, Kevin B. McNeill, at 303-292-3456 or [email protected]. Be sure to follow Pure Cycle on Twitter @purecyclecorp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are all statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, such as statements about the following: our positioning to continue to grow through this market cycle, the completion and delivery of our rental units, timing of development at Sky Ranch, tap sales, and home sales by our home builder customers; the continuing attractiveness of our products; the strength of the Sky Ranch market; and forecasts about our fiscal 2023 sales of water to oil and gas operators and our financial results. The words "anticipate," "likely," "may," "should," "could," "will," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "plan," "intend" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results include, without limitation: home mortgage interest rates, inflation, and other factors impacting the housing market and home sales; the risk factors discussed in Part I, Item 1A of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2022; and those factors discussed from time to time in our press releases, public statement and documents filed or furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

