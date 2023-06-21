Global Industrial Wins Comparably Awards for Leadership and Diversity

-Awarded Best Leadership Teams for Second Consecutive Year-

-Barry Litwin, Recognized as a Best CEO for Diversity-

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / Global Industrial Company (

NYSE:GIC, Financial), a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, today announced that it has won 2023 Comparably awards in two categories: Best Leadership Teams and Best CEOs for Diversity. These awards reflect the Company's proactive efforts to engage and build closer relationships with its employees, while creating a productive, engaging and inclusive work environment.

Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com during a 12-month period. Winners are then determined based on 20 core culture metrics, ranging from work-life balance and environment to compensation and career growth - providing an extensive view of Global Industrial's work culture and environment.

Barry Litwin, Chief Executive Officer, said, "It's humbling and a great honor to be recognized by our employees. These awards reflect the efforts of all our associates, and our core values which the Global Industrial team represents and displays every day. Creating a positive work environment is a top priority that has allowed us to excel and succeed as a company. I'd like to thank Comparably and congratulate all the other recipients."

This is the second consecutive year that Comparably has recognized Global Industrial with a Best Leadership Teams award, a reflection of the Company's core values, which include the "You Matter" initiative, an employee engagement campaign by which employees may provide feedback that management may then use to adopt constructive change.

About Global Industrial Company
Global Industrial Company (

NYSE:GIC, Financial), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor. For more than 70 years, Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers, currently offering more than a million industrial and MRO products, including its own Global Industrial Exclusive Brands™. With extensive product knowledge and a solutions-based approach, Global Industrial helps customers solve problems and be more successful. At Global Industrial, "We Can Supply That®".

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of that term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). Additional written or oral forward-looking statements may be made by the Company from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Any such statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. When used in this release, the words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," and "plans" and variations thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this report are based on the Company's beliefs and expectations as of the date of this report and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may have a significant impact on the Company's business, operating results or financial condition. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Important risk factors that may affect our future results of operations and financial condition are detailed from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unexpected events, except as may be required by applicable law.

Investor/Media Contact:

Mike Smargiassi/ Ryan Golden
The Plunkett Group
212-739-6729
[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE: Global Industrial Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/761280/Global-Industrial-Wins-Comparably-Awards-for-Leadership-and-Diversity

img.ashx?id=761280

