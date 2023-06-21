Comcast NBCUniversal Named One of America's Most Community-Minded Companies

34 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / Comcast Corporation / For the 10th consecutive year, Points of Light has named Comcast NBCUniversal to The Civic 50, which recognizes the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States. Comcast NBCUniversal is one of only a small number of companies that have consistently achieved such high marks in the program's 11-year history.

"Commitment to community has always been a core value at Comcast," said Dalila Wilson-Scott, EVP and Chief Diversity Officer, Comcast Corporation and President, Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation. "I'm proud of the longstanding community investment and support that has earned us The Civic 50 honor, and I'm grateful to our incredible partners and employees for all they do in our communities every day."

Comcast NBCUniversal's work to help create a better, more equitable world includes our fully allocated $100 million pledge to advance social justice and equality, and Project UP, our $1 billion initiative to connect people to the Internet, invest in access to digital skills, and strengthen pathways to economic mobility.

Through Project UP, in 2022 we surpassed our goal of opening over 1,250 Lift Zones, which provide free WiFi in neighborhood centers; scaled a nationwide network of Digital Navigators ─ trusted community members who help people learn how to use technology and access available resources; and supported 13,000 underrepresented small businesses hard hit by the pandemic through Comcast RISE, providing more than $110 million in monetary, marketing, and technology grants.

Comcast teammates also contribute to communities through Team UP, our year-round volunteerism and employee engagement program. The program allows employees to serve, give (including a dollar-for-dollar through the Comcast NBCUniversal Matching Gift Program), and grow through board service 365 days a year. Since launching in 2022, more than 8,600 Comcast teammates have participated in Team UP activities, donated $5.6 million through the Matching Gift program, and supported 5,800 organizations.

The Civic 50 is an initiative of Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service. Determined by an annual survey, the list serves as benchmarking tool and platform for sharing best practices in the corporate citizenship sector.

