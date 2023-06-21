East Resources Acquisition Company, a Delaware corporation (“ERES”), announced that the virtual meeting of stockholders (the “special meeting”) to approve the previously announced business combination (the “proposed business combination”) with Longevity Market Assets, LLC, a Florida limited liability company and Abacus Settlements, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (together, the “Companies” or “Abacus”), has been set for June 29, 2023 at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time. Holders of record of ERES common stock at the close of business on June 13, 2023 (the “record date”) will be entitled to vote at the special meeting to approve the proposed business combination and certain related transactions (together with the proposed business combination, the “Transactions”) and may cast their vote electronically by visiting https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cstproxy.com%2Feastresources%2F2023. If you hold your shares through a bank or broker, then you should reach out to your bank or broker for assistance in voting your shares.

In connection with the special meeting, ERES has filed a definitive proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the purpose of soliciting stockholder approval of the Transactions. The Proxy Statement will be mailed together with a proxy card to ERES’s stockholders of record as of the record date.

Subject to stockholder approval and other customary closing conditions identified in the previously disclosed merger agreement governing the proposed business combination (as amended, the “Merger Agreement”), the proposed business combination is expected to close as soon as practicable following the special meeting. Upon the closing of the proposed business combination, the combined company will be named “Abacus Life, Inc.” and its common stock will be listed on NASDAQ under the new ticker symbol “ABL.”

ABOUT EAST RESOURCES ACQUISITION COMPANY

East Resources Acquisition Company, led by Terrence M. Pegula, is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in North America.

ABOUT ABACUS

Abacus is a leading vertically integrated alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. Since 2004, Abacus has purchased life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and has actively managed those policies over time (via trading, holding, and / or servicing). With over $2.9 billion in face value of policies purchased from 2019 through 2021, Abacus has helped thousands of clients maximize the value of life insurance. Over the past 18 years, Abacus has built an institutionalized origination and portfolio management process that is supported by an 83-person team, long-term relationships with 78 institutional partners and 30,000 financial advisors, and the ability to operate in 49 states. The Company has serviced approximately $950 million in policies and has managed assets for large asset managers and third-party investment funds.

