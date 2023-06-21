Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) today announced it will release its second-quarter financial results on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, after market close.

About Jefferies

Jefferies is a leading global, full-service investment banking and capital markets firm that provides advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth and asset management services. With more than 40 offices around the world, we offer insights and expertise to investors, companies and governments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614674434/en/