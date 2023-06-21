Motorola Solutions Foundation and Calculated Genius Announce Recipients of 2023 Bright Minds, Bold Futures Scholarship

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Today the Motorola+Solutions+Foundation, the charitable and philanthropic arm of Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI), together with Calculated+Genius, awarded approximately $100,000 in scholarships to 37 deserving students from underserved and underrepresented Chicagoland communities who are pursuing degrees in technology and engineering.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614552723/en/

Motorola_Solutions_Calculated_Genius.jpg

2023 Bright Minds, Bold Futures scholarship recipients gather at Motorola Solutions headquarters in Chicago, IL. Credit: Motorola Solutions

The 2023 Bright Minds, Bold Futures Scholarship is renewable, allowing students to receive $3,000 during their first year of college and an additional $2,500 each subsequent year throughout their two or four year college education. In addition to the scholarship, students will be matched with a mentor who is a Motorola Solutions professional in the technology field and provide support through regular guidance check-ins, leadership conversations and internship opportunities.

“I am grateful and excited to receive this scholarship. What a great gift at just the right time. I can't thank Calculated Genius and the Motorola Solutions Foundation enough,” said Bright Minds, Bold Futures scholarship recipient Annabel Johnson. “I am honored to be a part of this cohort as I pursue my engineering degree."

Scholarship recipients are pursuing a wide range of degrees covering computer science, civil engineering, aerospace engineering, electrical engineering, construction engineering and cybersecurity. Sixty-five percent of recipients are women and nearly half are first generation college students.

Recipients were recognized for their accomplishments during a special ceremony hosted at Motorola Solutions’ Experience Center in Chicago, Ill. with 70+ students, parents, teachers, mentors and volunteers in attendance.

“Calculated Genius is delighted to partner with the Motorola Solutions Foundation in our work to improve diversity, inclusion, access and representation in the fields of engineering and technology. This is a huge step forward and sets a fantastic example of what is possible with community partnerships like ours,” said Brian Biederman, executive director at Calculated Genius.

“We enthusiastically congratulate all of the well-deserved Bright Minds, Bold Futures scholarship recipients who demonstrated grit and perseverance in the face of some of the most challenging obstacles,” said Karem Pérez, vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Motorola Solutions. “My fellow Motorolans and I are proud to support these incredible students every step of their college career and we look forward to witnessing the impact they will make on the world.”

About the Motorola Solutions Foundation

As the charitable and philanthropic arm of Motorola Solutions, the Motorola Solutions Foundation partners with organizations around the globe to create safer cities and equitable, thriving communities. We focus on giving back through strategic grants, employee volunteerism and other community investment initiatives. Our strategic grants program supports organizations that offer first responder programming and technology and engineering education, and align to our values of accountability, innovation, impact, diversity and inclusion. The Foundation is one of the many ways in which the company lives out its purpose of helping people be their best in the moments that matter. For more information on Motorola Solutions corporate and foundation giving, visit our website: www.motorolasolutions.com%2Ffoundation

About Calculated Genius

Calculated Genius is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to helping underrepresented youth explore and connect to engineering, to inspire and support a brighter future. Founded in 2016 by engineer and entrepreneur, Kimberly Moore, Calculated Genius provides STEM + programming, scholarships and mentorship, demonstrating through example a pathway to sustainable, rewarding, and essential careers in STEM. Learn more at calculatedgenius.org. Follow CG on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230614552723r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614552723/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.