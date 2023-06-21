Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Luis Avila-Marco As Director

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (: DY) today announced the appointment of Luis Avila-Marco as a director. Mr. Avila-Marco served as the Senior Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development of Cox Enterprises, Inc. (“Cox”), a privately held company with investments in the broadband, automotive and media industries, from July 2018 to December 2021, leading Cox’s corporate strategy and inorganic growth opportunities, including mergers and acquisitions, business development and venture investments. Mr. Avila-Marco was the Executive Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development for Juniper Networks, Inc. from 2008 to 2014. Mr. Avila-Marco also served in multiple leadership roles at Scientific Atlanta, a Cisco company, including as the Vice President of Corporate Strategic Planning and as Director of Worldwide Sales and Marketing, the Director of Strategic Marketing and Corporate Development and as the Vice President of Corporate Strategic Planning. Mr. Avila-Marco holds a M.B.A. from Emory University and a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid. Mr. Avila-Marco is fluent in Spanish. The appointment, effective June 14, 2023, is for a term extending until the Company’s 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

For more information, contact:
Callie Tomasso, Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (561) 627-7171

ti?nf=ODg1ODM4MiM1NjQ3NjYxIzIwMDUyMTA=
Dycom-Industries-Inc.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.