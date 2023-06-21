CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. ( CNTG) (“we” or the “Company”), the essential life science partner for data-driven answers in rare and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it has received a written notification (the "Notification Letter") from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) dated June 8, 2023, indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the minimum Market Value of Publicly Held Shares (“MVPHS”) set forth in the Nasdaq Rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(3)(C) requires companies to maintain a minimum MVPHS of USD 15 million, and Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(D) provides that a failure to meet the MVPHS requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Based on the MVPHS of the Company for the 30 consecutive business days from April 26, 2023 to June 7, 2023, the Company no longer meets the MVPHS minimum requirement. This notification does not impact the listing and trading of the Company’s securities at this time.



Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(D), the Company has a compliance period of 180 calendar days (or until December 5, 2023) to regain compliance. If at any time during this compliance period the Company’s MVPHS closes at USD 15 million or more for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, Nasdaq will notify the Company that it has achieved compliance with the MVPHS requirement, and the MVPHS matter will be closed.

As previously announced, the Company also has a separate Nasdaq Global Market deficiency in the requirement that it maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 for its common shares listed on Nasdaq ("MBP"). The Company has until October 23, 2023 to regain compliance with the MBP requirement.

In the event the Company does not regain compliance with Rule 5450(b)(3)(C) prior to the expiration of the compliance period, it will receive written notification that its securities are subject to delisting.

The Company's business operations are not affected by the receipt of the Notification Letter. The Company intends to monitor its market value between now and December 5, 2023.

About CENTOGENE

CENTOGENE’s mission is to provide data-driven, life-changing answers to patients, physicians, and pharma companies for rare and neurodegenerative diseases. We integrate multiomic technologies with the CENTOGENE Biodatabank – providing dimensional analysis to guide the next generation of precision medicine. Our unique approach enables rapid and reliable diagnosis for patients, supports a more precise physician understanding of disease states, and accelerates and de-risks targeted pharma drug discovery, development, and commercialization.

Since our founding in 2006, CENTOGENE has been offering rapid and reliable diagnosis – building a network of approximately 30,000 active physicians. Our ISO, CAP, and CLIA certified multiomic reference laboratories in Germany utilize Phenomic, Genomic, Transcriptomic, Epigenomic, Proteomic, and Metabolomic datasets. This data is captured in our CENTOGENE Biodatabank, with over 750,000 patients represented from over 120 highly diverse countries, over 70% of whom are of non-European descent. To date, the CENTOGENE Biodatabank has contributed to generating novel insights for more than 275 peer-reviewed publications.

By translating our data and expertise into tangible insights, we have supported over 50 collaborations with pharma partners. Together, we accelerate and de-risk drug discovery, development, and commercialization in target & drug screening, clinical development, market access and expansion, as well as offering CENTOGENE Biodata Licenses and Insight Reports to enable a world healed of all rare and neurodegenerative diseases.

To discover more about our products, pipeline, and patient-driven purpose, visit www.centogene.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continues,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “project,” and similar expressions and future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “might,” “can,” and “may,” are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause CENTOGENE’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, negative economic and geopolitical conditions and instability and volatility in the worldwide financial markets, possible changes in current and proposed legislation, regulations and governmental policies, pressures from increasing competition and consolidation in our industry, the expense and uncertainty of regulatory approval, including from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, our reliance on third parties and collaboration partners, including our ability to manage growth, execute our business strategy and enter into new client relationships, our dependency on the rare disease industry, our ability to manage international expansion, our reliance on key personnel, our reliance on intellectual property protection, fluctuations of our operating results due to the effect of exchange rates, our ability to streamline cash usage, our continued ongoing compliance with covenants linked to financial instruments, our requirement for additional financing and our ability to continue as a going concern, or other factors. For further information on the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to CENTOGENE’s business in general, see CENTOGENE’s risk factors set forth in CENTOGENE’s Form 20-F filed on May 16, 2023, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and CENTOGENE’s specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

