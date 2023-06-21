Brookfield Announces Redemption of $550 Million Principal Amount of 4.000% Notes due April 1, 2024

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

BROOKFIELD NEWS, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Corporation (TSX: BN, : BN) announced today that its subsidiary, Brookfield Finance Inc., has exercised its right to redeem $550,000,000 of its senior notes due April 1, 2024 (the “Notes”) on July 14, 2023. The Notes were originally issued by Brookfield Finance LLC, a subsidiary of Brookfield Corporation, and subsequently assumed by Brookfield Finance Inc., and are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Brookfield Corporation. The Notes will be redeemed on a pro rata basis.

The redemption price for the Notes will be determined in accordance with the provisions of the indenture dated March 10, 2017, the first supplemental indenture dated March 10, 2017 and the second supplemental indenture dated December 31, 2018, and will include accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes up to, but not including, the redemption date.

Notice of redemption has been sent today to The Depository Trust Company (“DTC”), the Canadian trustee, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, and the U.S. trustee, Computershare Trust Company, N.A. Non-registered holders (banks, brokerage firms or other financial institutions) who maintain their interests in the Notes through DTC should contact their DTC customer service representative with any questions about the redemption.

About Brookfield Corporation

Brookfield Corporation (: BN, TSX: BN) is focused on compounding capital over the long term to earn an annualized return of 15%+ for our shareholders.

Today, our capital is deployed across three businesses – Asset Management, Insurance Solutions and our Operating Businesses, generating substantial and growing free cash flows, all of which is underpinned by a conservatively capitalized balance sheet.

We employ a disciplined investment approach, leveraging our global reach and the scale and flexibility of our capital, to identify proprietary opportunities to invest on a value basis. We then utilize our deep operating expertise, based on our 100+ year history as an owner and operator of real assets, to grow cash flows and create value in each of our businesses to generate strong risk-adjusted returns across market cycles.

For more information, please contact:
Communications & MediaInvestor Relations
Kerrie McHugh Hayes Linda Northwood
Tel: (212) 618-3469 Tel: (416) 359-8647
Email: [email protected] Email: [email protected]



ti?nf=ODg1ODUwMyM1NjQ4MjQyIzIwMDk5Njg=
Brookfield-Corporation.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.