Ecolab will host a live webcast of its second quarter earnings conference call to discuss 2023 second quarter results. A news release containing second quarter results is expected to be issued before market open on August 1, 2023.

Details for the public webcast are as follows:

TIME: 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time DATE: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 DURATION: One hour LOCATION: www.ecolab.com%2Finvestor ARCHIVE: A replay of the webcast and supplemental data will be available on Ecolab’s website.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner for millions of customers, Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL, Financial) is a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and the resources vital to life. Building on a century of innovation, Ecolab has annual sales of $14 billion, employs more than 47,000 associates and operates in more than 170 countries around the world. The company delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, and optimize water and energy use. Ecolab’s innovative solutions improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, life sciences, hospitality and industrial markets. www.ecolab.com

