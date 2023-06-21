Invisible Urban Charging (“IUC”) is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Highwoods Properties (NYSE: HIW), a renowned publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”), to supply electric vehicle (“EV”) chargers at one of its premier properties located in Atlanta, Georgia.

Under the terms of the agreement, IUC has replaced existing on-site chargers with 10 state-of-the-art units at Highwoods Properties’ recently renovated 200 Riverwood. This modern, 299,000 square-foot all-glass office building is situated in Atlanta's upscale Cumberland submarket, designed to attract a next-generation workforce. The installation was completed in less than three days and is now online, offering an enhanced charging experience to tenants and visitors alike.

“For decades, Highwoods Properties has been committed to Investing in clean energy infrastructure to contribute towards a sustainable future and provide healthy and productive workspaces for our customers,” said Devon K. Tucker, Parking Operations Supervisor for Highwoods. “With the growth and demand for electric vehicles, we felt it was appropriate to partner with a company like IUC, which shared the same goals as our organization. We strongly advocate supporting the transition to electric mobility as a vital step toward a sustainable future. Embracing electric vehicles reduces reliance on fossil fuels, curbs harmful emissions, and improves air quality, contributing to a cleaner and greener environment. By investing in charging infrastructure, incentivizing electric vehicle adoption, and promoting technological advancements, we can accelerate this transition and create a healthier, more sustainable transportation system for future generations.”

Highwoods Properties, headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, is recognized for its ownership, development, acquisition, leasing, and management of properties situated primarily in the thriving Best Business Districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. As a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, Highwoods Properties demonstrates its commitment to excellence and market leadership.

“Fulfilling Highwoods Properties’ need for a complete, advanced EV charger solution was why IUC was started,” said Nigel Broomhall, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of IUC. “Our mission is to provide our partners with robust EV charger infrastructure that brings value over the lifetime of our partnership,” he explained. “We are excited to deepen our collaboration with Highwoods and contribute to the increased value of their prestigious properties.”

For the installation, IUC has collaborated with Jones Lang Lasalle (“JLL”), a globally recognized leader in property development and management. Leveraging JLL's expertise and a nationwide installation capability through its extensive network of electrical contractors, logistics, and signage partners, IUC ensures a seamless deployment process.

By partnering with major property owners, IUC facilitates on-site EV charging at scale, helping meet the estimated demand of 3.5 million chargers by 2030. Over the next 12-18 months, IUC plans to deploy more than 50,000 EV chargers across the United States.

About Highwoods

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded ( NYSE:HIW, Financial) real estate investment trust ("REIT") and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. As a fully-integrated office REIT, the company focuses on owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, and managing properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

About Invisible Urban Charging

Founded in 2019, Invisible Urban Charging provides a comprehensive “electric vehicle charging solution as a service.” Headquartered in Austin, Texas, IUC partners with major property owners worldwide to drive the electrification of transportation and make a meaningful impact. Offering an end-to-end EV solution, IUC deploys high volumes of EV chargers to customer sites for a flat monthly fee. For more information, please visit our website at www.iucharging.com.

