The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. GDS announced on April 4, 2023, certain details on Form 20-F about Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”, William Wei Huang) that it had previously omitted. According to the Form 20-F:

“Mr. Huang has in the past entered into, and may in the future enter into, certain transactions from time to time, including derivative transactions, that have and could have the effect of reducing Mr. Huang’s beneficial ownership in our company. Mr. Huang informed our company that certain variable pre-paid forward sale contract transactions in respect of 42,457,504 ordinary shares beneficially owned by him, which transactions he originally entered into between May 2020 and June 2022, would expire between March 2023 and December 2023. If Mr. Huang chooses to settle these transactions by transferring ownership of the 42,457,504 ordinary shares to the counterparties, his beneficial ownership interest in our total issued share capital may decrease to below 5%, which would trigger an automatic conversion event, unless the 5% threshold contained in our Articles of Association is reduced or he otherwise acquires beneficial ownership of additional shares to keep his beneficial ownership at or above 5% or such other threshold if so reduced.”

“Should this happen, all Class B ordinary shares would automatically convert into Class A ordinary shares, and the dual-class share structure would thereby be terminated. This would constitute a change of control for the purposes of certain of our, or our subsidiaries’ and the consolidated entities’, sales agreements and domestic loan facility agreements, and if such provisions under the domestic loan agreements are triggered, which could give the lenders the right to demand early repayment under these domestic loan agreements. Such change of control may result in actual, potential or alleged breaches or early termination of other contracts or agreements. The change of control potentially may also have implications for the purposes of China’s national security review regime and anti-monopoly merger filing requirements, if applicable. The occurrence of any of the foregoing may have a material and adverse effect on our business development, financial condition and future prospects.”

