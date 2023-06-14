PR Newswire

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Markem-Imaje, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions and industrial marking and coding systems, today announced the launch of the SmartDate® Xtra 3530.

The SmartDate Xtra 3530 ribbon, which complements Markem-Imaje's existing SmartDate® Xtra 3750 ribbon, is engineered to print on paper-based substrates, including coated, uncoated, glossy, and rough papers. This new grade of wax and resin thermal transfer ribbon was designed to meet the increasing demand within the food and beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries for durable code printing on more environmentally friendly flexible film packaging.

"The SmartDate Xtra 3530 ribbon has been designed to address the growing challenge of manufacturers to find a high-quality, environmentally-friendly coding solution that can print durable and legible codes onto rough films and papers," said Alicia Tissot, Global Product Communications Manager at Markem-Imaje. "We are excited to introduce a product that delivers excellent print quality on paper-based flexible packaging while ensuring durable codes from the production line until purchase by the end customer."

About Markem-Imaje:

Markem-Imaje, a wholly owned subsidiary of the US-based Dover Corporation is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems. Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, 6 technology centers, several equipment repair centers and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace. Visit www.markem-imaje.com for further information.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

