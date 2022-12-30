Leidos Leads Advancements in Large Language Models and Generative AI, Accelerating Trust and Strategic Partnerships

1 hours ago
RESTON, Va., June 14, 2023

RESTON, Va., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced the successful deployment of Large Language Models (LLMs) – the foundational technology for Generative AI – within the Leidos Health Group. This milestone is central to the Leidos Trusted GenAI Campaign. It also marks a significant advance in enhancing workflow efficiency and accuracy.

"Generative AI is going to revolutionize industries and Leidos is at the forefront of putting this powerful technology into action," said Jim Carlini, Leidos Chief Technology Officer. "Years ago, we recognized the potential of the LLMs that power today's Generative AI breakthroughs and began the work to unlock it. Today, we are thrilled to announce our successful deployment of LLMs in our Health business."

With an AI legacy spanning nearly two decades, Leidos and its subsidiaries have built a remarkable track record in developing and implementing AI solutions. Through advanced machine learning algorithms, natural language processing, computer vision and predictive analytics, the company is guiding customers through this period of rapid development. As a responsible steward, Leidos is simultaneously ensuring its Trusted AI solutions are reliable, ethical and highly effective. This provides the assurances that enable customers to rapidly leverage AI capabilities in even the most sensitive environments.

The Leidos approach to Trusted AI brings decisive benefits. In our health application, we partner humans and machines to analyze complex information to assign beneficiaries to accurate medical specialties. By applying our ethical AI principles, we're able to deliver more equitable outcomes by using AI than we could without it.

As part of this ongoing commitment to trust, ethics, and reliability in AI, Leidos is also excited to announce it is once again sponsoring an upcoming conference with the Catholic University of America focusing on ethical Generative AI usage in military applications. The event aims to foster dialogue, share knowledge and further progress in developing trusted AI.

As part of the Trusted GenAI campaign, Leidos also recently strengthened its collaboration with industry leaders, harnessing shared expertise to drive innovation in AI. These partnerships allow Leidos to work on the most advanced models available – from OpenAI's GPT4 through Microsoft to Google's Bard and Amazon's recently announced Bedrock. This collaboration enables secure environments that protect sensitive data while leveraging the power of Generative AI.

"As we move forward, Leidos remains committed to shaping the future of AI with trusted, practical solutions that address real-world challenges," added Carlini. "Our efforts are driven by a passion for continuous improvement, secure operations and the creation of critical mission-enabling capabilities for our customers."

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 45,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $14.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

