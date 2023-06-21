Three home-town Vancouver organizations team up to support the largest direct-action environment project in Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To kick off the summer cleanup season, TELUS and Vancouver Whitecaps FC will join the Ocean Wise team at Spanish Banks Beach, on June 16th to take action for the ocean, as part of the 18th annual TELUS Days of Giving. Every year, 400 million tons of plastic is produced, 36 per cent of which is designed for single use or packaging. Of that number, only 9 per cent is recycled. The Shoreline Cleanup is the largest direct-action environmental project in Canada, helping remove approximately 13 million tons of plastic that enters oceanic currents annually.



This Friday, the Shoreline Cleanup opportunity brings together three longstanding Vancouver-based organizations and further builds upon the commitment TELUS and Vancouver Whitecaps FC made earlier this year, when TELUS joined as the club’s premier partner to drive meaningful change in local communities.

From helping make soccer more equitable by delivering camps to youth in British Columbia, to planting trees and cleaning local shorelines and parks, TELUS and Vancouver Whitecaps FC are committed to long-lasting impacts and helping address some of the most pressing challenges in their local communities.

Since 2000, the TELUS team members, retirees and their families have contributed 2 million days of global volunteerism and donated C$1.5 billion to local charities and not-for-profit organizations.

Where

Spanish Banks West, Parking Lot B on NW Marine Drive, Vancouver



When

June 16



Time

2:30 p.m. Guests and Media to arrive

3:00 p.m. Opening welcome remarks (including event briefing and safety instructions) 3:15 p.m. Photo opportunities and media interviews

Equipment distribution and send off

4:15 p.m. Return to weigh and sort trash 4:30 p.m. Closing remarks

4:45 p.m. Event concludes



Who

Geoff Pegg, Head of Sustainability & Environment at TELUS

Tosaint Ricketts, Club Liaison and former Whitecaps Player

Carlos Drews, EVP Conservation, Ocean Wise

Laura Hardman, Director of Plastic Free Oceans, Ocean Wise







About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with more than $18 billion in annual revenue and 18 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

Operating in 30 countries around the world, TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across high-growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media and eCommerce and fintech.

TELUS Health is a global health care leader, which provides employee and family preventive health care and wellness solutions. Our TELUS team, along with our 100,000 health professionals, are leveraging the combination of TELUS’ strong digital and data analytics capabilities with our unsurpassed client service to dramatically improve remedial, preventive and mental health outcomes covering 68 million lives, and growing, around the world. As the largest provider of digital solutions and digital insights of its kind, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods enables efficient and sustainable production from seed to store, helping improve the safety and quality of food and other goods in a way that is traceable to end consumers.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS and our team to contribute $1.5 billion, including 2 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us at @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

About Vancouver Whitecaps FC

The Vancouver Whitecaps FC purpose is to unite and inspire its communities. Whitecaps FC is one of the longest standing professional soccer clubs in North America, having originally been founded in 1974. Since 2011, the men's first team has played in Major League Soccer, the top tier of professional soccer in the United States and Canada. Whitecaps FC are a fully integrated club, housing one of the most unique soccer development programs in North America, starting from grassroots and including professional development programs for both boys and girls, with a goal to provide a safe and welcoming environment so that all participants can thrive and achieve their potential. In 2022, the club participated in the inaugural seasons of MLS NEXT Pro and League1 BC. For more information, visit whitecapsfc.com.

About the Ocean Wise Shoreline Cleanup

The Ocean Wise Shoreline Cleanup is a conservation program that provides families, businesses and community groups the opportunity to take action to help protect waterways in their community, one bit of trash at a time.

About Ocean Wise

Ocean Wise is a global conservation organization on a mission to build communities that take meaningful action to protect and restore our ocean. Through research, education, innovation, and collaboration, we are turning the tide on three major ocean challenges: plastic pollution, overfishing and climate change. By creating communities of concern that include industries, governments, and everyday citizens, we create a future where our ocean and the people who depend on it can thrive.

Ocean Wise is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. With staff in Canada, the United States, and Chile, our work reaches over two dozen countries around the globe.

