Concerned Shareholders of Cano Health Reiterate the Need for Changes in Leadership and Strategy at the Company Following Massive Value Destruction

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Elliot Cooperstone, Lewis Gold and Barry Sternlicht (collectively with certain of their affiliates, the “Group” or “we”), who recently resigned as members of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Cano Health, Inc. (“Cano” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CANO) and collectively own an approximately 35% equity stake in the Company, today issued the following statement in relation to the Company’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) scheduled to be held tomorrow, June 15, 2023:

“Throughout our campaign for change at Cano, we have received an outpouring of support from fellow stockholders as well as strong endorsements from both of the leading independent proxy advisory firms. It is critically important that this shared desire for urgent change translates to resounding WITHHOLD votes for the two directors standing for election at tomorrow’s Annual Meeting. We, as stockholders, cannot afford to continue to rely on the same leadership that has presided over abysmal capital allocation, dismal corporate governance and disclosure practices, and disastrous strategic decisions. The stakes are far too high now that Cano has burned through more than a billion dollars in cash and seen its stock price plunge approximately 90%.

We note that the recent opinion issued by the Delaware Court of Chancery highlights the litany of governance lapses and leadership issues that have plagued Cano, which undoubtedly are responsible for the Company’s dismal performance. Although the Court did not grant our request to enjoin the Annual Meeting, we believe the litigation we commenced for the benefit of all Cano stockholders was an important and necessary step in holding Chief Executive Dr. Marlow Hernandez and others accountable for their misconduct. We urge all investors to read the Court’s Opinion, which highlights the conduct we unearthed in discovery and brought to light important issues that can no longer be swept under the rug.

We strongly urge the Board to take actions to respond to the will of stockholders based on tomorrow’s Annual Meeting vote outcome – which in our view is not only representative of stockholders’ opinions on Dr. Alan Muney and Kim Rivera – but is a referendum on the entire Board and leadership of the Company. If Cano continues to entrench current leadership by hiding behind the corporate machinery and, as a result, maintains the current morass of governance abuses and strategic failures, it will be doing a grave disservice to all stakeholders. We sincerely hope that the Board and leadership take to heart our desire – shared by many stockholders – for increased integrity and accountability. We believe that improvements on these fronts will help restore value at Cano.

***

We urge stockholders to vote WITHHOLD on Proposal 1, the election of Dr. Muney and Ms. Rivera, on any proxy card received (the GREEN or WHITE proxy card).

Visit %3Cb%3E%3Ci%3Ewww.SaveCano.com%3C%2Fi%3E%3C%2Fb%3E to download a copy of our investor presentation and obtain information on how to vote your shares.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230614992597r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614992597/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.