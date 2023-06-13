On June 13, 2023, CEO Matthew Morris sold 335,801 shares of Privia Health Group Inc ( PRVA, Financial), a leading physician organization and health management company. This sale comes as part of a series of transactions made by Morris over the past year, during which he has sold a total of 1,510,749 shares and purchased none.

Privia Health Group Inc is a national physician organization that transforms the healthcare delivery experience for providers and consumers. By utilizing a platform of talent, tools, and highly enabling technology, the company collaborates with health plans, health systems, and employers to better align reimbursements to quality and outcomes. This innovative approach enables physicians to deliver high-quality, cost-effective care to their patients.

Insider Trends

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys for Privia Health Group Inc, while there have been 103 insider sells. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

This trend of insider selling may raise concerns for investors, as it could indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that they are losing confidence in the company's future prospects. However, it is essential to consider other factors, such as the company's financial performance and market conditions, before drawing any conclusions.

Valuation

On the day of Matthew Morris's recent sale, shares of Privia Health Group Inc were trading at $28.53 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $3.221 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 253.18, which is higher than the industry median of 27.17 and higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This high valuation may be one of the reasons behind the insider selling activity.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Considering the insider selling activity, the high valuation, and the lack of insider buying, investors may want to exercise caution when considering an investment in Privia Health Group Inc. It is essential to conduct thorough research and analysis of the company's financial performance, industry trends, and overall market conditions before making any investment decisions.

In conclusion, CEO Matthew Morris's sale of 335,801 shares of Privia Health Group Inc is a notable insider transaction that warrants attention from investors. The high valuation and the trend of insider selling may raise concerns, but it is crucial to consider all factors before making any investment decisions. As always, thorough research and analysis are key to making informed decisions in the stock market.