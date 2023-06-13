CEO Matthew Morris Sells 335,801 Shares of Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA)

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On June 13, 2023, CEO Matthew Morris sold 335,801 shares of Privia Health Group Inc (

PRVA, Financial), a leading physician organization and health management company. This sale comes as part of a series of transactions made by Morris over the past year, during which he has sold a total of 1,510,749 shares and purchased none.

Privia Health Group Inc is a national physician organization that transforms the healthcare delivery experience for providers and consumers. By utilizing a platform of talent, tools, and highly enabling technology, the company collaborates with health plans, health systems, and employers to better align reimbursements to quality and outcomes. This innovative approach enables physicians to deliver high-quality, cost-effective care to their patients.

Insider Trends

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys for Privia Health Group Inc, while there have been 103 insider sells. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

1669253424933240832.jpg

This trend of insider selling may raise concerns for investors, as it could indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that they are losing confidence in the company's future prospects. However, it is essential to consider other factors, such as the company's financial performance and market conditions, before drawing any conclusions.

Valuation

On the day of Matthew Morris's recent sale, shares of Privia Health Group Inc were trading at $28.53 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $3.221 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 253.18, which is higher than the industry median of 27.17 and higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This high valuation may be one of the reasons behind the insider selling activity.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Considering the insider selling activity, the high valuation, and the lack of insider buying, investors may want to exercise caution when considering an investment in Privia Health Group Inc. It is essential to conduct thorough research and analysis of the company's financial performance, industry trends, and overall market conditions before making any investment decisions.

In conclusion, CEO Matthew Morris's sale of 335,801 shares of Privia Health Group Inc is a notable insider transaction that warrants attention from investors. The high valuation and the trend of insider selling may raise concerns, but it is crucial to consider all factors before making any investment decisions. As always, thorough research and analysis are key to making informed decisions in the stock market.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.