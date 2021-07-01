Dignitana announces proposal for Local Coverage Determination of scalp cooling therapy

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LUND, Sweden, June 15, 2023

LUND, Sweden, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignitana announces that the Palmetto Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC) has issued a Proposed Local Coverage Determination (LCD) to provide coverage guidance for Scalp Cooling for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-Induced Alopecia. The draft policy recommends coverage be considered reasonable and necessary for FDA cleared devices as long as the patient does not have any of the listed contraindications. This is the first LCD that has been proposed for scalp cooling.

A MAC is a private health care insurer that has been awarded a geographic jurisdiction to process claims for Medicare beneficiaries. The Palmetto MAC services two jurisdictions in the US Medicare system covering seven states in the southern US: Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) assigns MACs the task of developing coverage articles that give direction on how to bill or code for a service or to provide education on a specific topic. The Draft Article - Billing and Coding: Scalp Cooling for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-Induced Alopecia will be updated at the close of the review process.

This action proposing localized coverage further advances support for health care providers to receive reimbursement from Medicare to administer FDA-cleared scalp cooling therapy, such as The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System.® Two separate CPT® Category III Codes for "mechanical scalp cooling," 0662T and 0663T, were issued by the AMA with an effective date of July 1, 2021. The CPT® codes, coupled with coverage determinations such as the proposed LCD, will expand patient access to scalp cooling and enable oncology providers to appropriately offer the service and bill for the resources required to administer scalp cooling therapy.

CMS assigns Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs) the task of developing Local Coverage Determinations (LCDs) to describe reasonable and necessary services within the Medicare program. The Proposed LCD - Scalp Cooling for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-Induced Alopecia (DL39573) (cms.gov) is now under public review. Working in collaboration, Dignitana and Paxman submitted the original request letter to Palmetto GBA in February 2023.

The proposed scalp cooling LCD will be discussed at two Open Meetings of the Palmetto GBA on July 17, 2023 via webinar. Palmetto GBA is soliciting comments on these proposed LCDs from physicians, manufacturers, suppliers and other professionals involved in the ordering and/or provisioning of these items. Other stakeholder comments are also welcomed and comments regarding the proposed LCD can be submitted with a deadline of July 22, 2023.

If approved, the Palmetto LCD would provide a pathway for successful reimbursement of Medicare scalp cooling claims for patients in the seven-state service area early in 2024.

CONTACT:

For More Information Contact

Melissa Bourestom, Chief Communications Officer, [email protected] +1 469-518-5031

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO30132&sd=2023-06-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dignitana-announces-proposal-for-local-coverage-determination-of-scalp-cooling-therapy-301851771.html

SOURCE Dignitana AB

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO30132&Transmission_Id=202306150415PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO30132&DateId=20230615
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.