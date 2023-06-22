Skechers Rocks The Rolling Stones in New Collab

Skechers is headlining with one of the world’s most famous rock ‘n’ roll bands for its latest collaboration: The Rolling Stones. Produced in partnership with Bravado, Universal Music Group's industry-leading merchandise and brand management company, the new Skechers+x+The+Rolling+Stones+collection features the band’s trademark tongue logo on a unique collection of Skechers sneakers for women and men, launching today.

“We love partnering with brands that offer great product and giving our fans something new they can enjoy,” said The Rolling Stones. “And Skechers is the one to wear for anyone who wants style and the most incredible comfort.”

“For six decades, the Stones have endured like no other—rebelling, conquering and being listened to by billions. Nearly every adult on this planet knows their iconic logo,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “Skechers x The Rolling Stones styles are the ultimate band merch from one of the biggest names in rock!”

The partnership follows decades of musical artists fronting The Comfort Technology Company™, whose footwear collections have been promoted by legendary musicians like Ringo Starr, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Snoop Dogg and Doja Cat.

Featuring the modern Skechers Uno, canvas slip-on, lug and cup sole designs, the Skechers+x+The+Rolling+Stones collection will launch exclusively at the RS No.9 Carnaby on 15 June, followed by stores across the U.K. and EU on 22 June. The offering will also be available at skechers.co.uk and select Skechers retail stores around the globe.

About SKECHERS USA Ltd. and SKECHERS U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers USA Ltd. is a subsidiary of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (

NYSE:SKX, Financial), a Fortune 500® Company based in Southern California. Skechers designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Collections from The Comfort Technology Company™ are available in over 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through digital stores and over 4,500 Company- and third-party-owned physical retail stores. The Company manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

About Bravado

Bravado is the leading global provider of consumer, lifestyle and branding services to recording artists and entertainment brands around the world. Part of Universal Music Group, the leader in music-based entertainment, Bravado represents artists in more than 40 countries and provides services including sales, licensing, branding, marketing and e-commerce. Their extensive global distribution network gives artists and brands the opportunity to create deeper connections with their fans through apparel, consumer packaged goods and unique experiences. For more information: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bravado.com

