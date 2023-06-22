Skechers is headlining with one of the world’s most famous rock ‘n’ roll bands for its latest collaboration: The Rolling Stones. Produced in partnership with Bravado, Universal Music Group's industry-leading merchandise and brand management company, the new Skechers+x+The+Rolling+Stones+collection features the band’s trademark tongue logo on a unique collection of Skechers sneakers for women and men, launching today.

“We love partnering with brands that offer great product and giving our fans something new they can enjoy,” said The Rolling Stones. “And Skechers is the one to wear for anyone who wants style and the most incredible comfort.”

“For six decades, the Stones have endured like no other—rebelling, conquering and being listened to by billions. Nearly every adult on this planet knows their iconic logo,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “Skechers x The Rolling Stones styles are the ultimate band merch from one of the biggest names in rock!”

The partnership follows decades of musical artists fronting The Comfort Technology Company™, whose footwear collections have been promoted by legendary musicians like Ringo Starr, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Snoop Dogg and Doja Cat.

Featuring the modern Skechers Uno, canvas slip-on, lug and cup sole designs, the Skechers+x+The+Rolling+Stones collection will launch exclusively at the RS No.9 Carnaby on 15 June, followed by stores across the U.K. and EU on 22 June. The offering will also be available at skechers.co.uk and select Skechers retail stores around the globe.

