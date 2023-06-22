Graco Develops Electric Variable Ratio Metering for 2K Material

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Graco Inc. (

NYSE:GGG, Financial), a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, introduces the Electric+Variable+Ratio+Metering+System. Now available for customization, the EVR%26trade%3B allows manufacturers to change ratios as they mix, meter and dispense two component (2K) material – all with the same equipment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615862687/en/

1600x1600_EVR_Press_Release_image%5B16%5D.jpg

the Electric Variable Ratio Metering System. Now available for customization, the EVR™ allows manufacturers to change ratios as they mix, meter and dispense two component (2K) material – all with the same equipment. To learn more about the Electric Variable Ratio System, visit graco.com/EVR. (Photo: Business Wire)

“For many industrial manufacturers, honing certain material compositions means putting production on hold to swap out hardware or pumps,” said Robert Delgado, global strategist and product manager for eMobility in Graco’s Industrial Division. “This is especially problematic for electric vehicle (EV) battery assembly and other applications, with constantly changing process requirements and technical specifications.”

While developing EVR technology, Graco also worked with material suppliers about the need to try different ratios and viscosities for research and development purposes, for example, when design engineers write product specifications.

“Whether it’s thermal interface material, epoxy, silicone, urethane or acrylic; two component material uses and requirements are always changing,” said Delgado. “To keep up, manufacturers and suppliers must make adjustments ‘on the fly’ and with minimal capital reinvestment.”

The high flow EVR can move up to 6,400 cubic centimeters (ccs) per minute, while flexing dispense ratios anywhere between 1:1 to 5:1 or 2:1 to 10:1.

When it’s time to try different material, the EVR’s base purge feature conserves the amount of solvent used to clean out the system by independently driving either material side. It also keeps old material from curing, so that there’s no need to replace a static or dynamic mixer because of fast curing materials or intermittent production runs.

To learn more about the Electric Variable Ratio System, visit graco.com%2FEVR.

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For more about Graco Inc., please visit graco.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230615862687r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615862687/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.