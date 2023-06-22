Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) today announced it will release second quarter 2023 financial results on Friday, July 28, 2023, before the market opens.

Barnes will also host a conference call which will begin at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on that day to discuss the results and the Company’s outlook. The public may access the conference through a live audio webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Barnes website at www.onebarnes.com. The conference is also available by direct dial at (888) 510-2379 in the U.S. or (646) 960-0691 outside of the U.S.; Conference ID 1137078. Supplemental materials will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website prior to the conference call.

In addition, the call will be recorded and available for playback from 12:00 p.m. (ET) on Friday, July 28, 2023, until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on Friday, August 4, 2023, by dialing (647) 362-9199; Conference ID 1137078.

About Barnes

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) pioneers technologies to help change the world. Leveraging world-class manufacturing capabilities and market-leading engineering, we develop advanced processes, automation solutions and applied technologies for industries ranging from medical and personal care to mobility, packaging and aerospace. Customers benefit from our integrated hardware and software capabilities focused on improving the processing, control, service and sustainability of engineered plastics, factory automation technologies and precision components. For more information, please visit www.onebarnes.com.

