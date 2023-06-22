The Chemours Company (“Chemours”) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials, today announced the sixth edition of its annual Sustainability Report, outlining the company’s progress toward meeting its ESG targets through its Corporate Responsibility Commitment (CRC) goals. The report showcases the company’s global commitment and collective determination to responsible manufacturing of essential chemistries and significant—often industry-leading—progress toward its goals.

Select report highlights from the company’s 2022 operations include:

Achieved an overall 30% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions since 2018—reaching the halfway point of our 2030 goal.

Reached a 53% reduction in total process fluorinated organic chemical (FOC) emissions to air and water since 2018—surpassing the halfway point to our 2030 goal of a 99% reduction.

Realized approximately 48% of revenue from offerings that make a specific contribution to the UN SDGs.

Committed 36% of our $50 million investment in STEM, safety, and environmental initiatives across our local communities.

Surpassed our Sustainable Supply Chain goal having assessed sustainability performance of 90% of our suppliers by 2022.

Committed to setting official Scope 1, 2, and 3 science-based targets for approval by the Science-based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

Recognized as a “3+” Company by 50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB), a global education and advocacy campaign driving gender balance and diversity on corporate boards.

Titled “Essential.+Responsible.+Chemistry.,” the report illustrates how Chemours brings to life its commitment to making chemistry as responsible as it is essential through environmental leadership, sustainable innovation and community impact while striving to be the greatest place to work for its 6,600 global employees.

“At Chemours, sustainability is central to everything we do,” said Mark Newman, President and CEO of Chemours. “That includes the products we make. While our chemistries are integral to everyday life and technologies enabling a new, green economy—from clean hydrogen and electric vehicles to advanced electronics and durable infrastructure, and so much more—they must also come with an unwavering commitment to responsible manufacturing. I’m incredibly proud of the collective effort of our teams, who have embraced Chemours’ vision to create a better world through the power of chemistry.”

“To us, making our chemistry as responsible as it is essential means setting ambitious goals to back our innovative chemistries with responsible manufacturing, strict emissions control, and a focus on improving end-of-life management,” said Dr. Amber Wellman, Chief Sustainability Officer. “We’re proud of the incredible progress we’ve made toward our goals, reaffirming our ongoing support of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, and continuing to challenge ourselves to achieve more, going beyond what’s required to do what’s right.”

Click here to read Chemours’ 2022 Sustainability Report.

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. We deliver customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, and oil and gas. Our flagship products are sold under prominent brands such as Ti-Pure™, Opteon™, Freon™, Teflon™, Viton™, Nafion™, and Krytox™. The company has approximately 6,600 employees and 29 manufacturing sites serving approximately 2,900 customers in approximately 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

For more information, we invite you to visit chemours.com or follow us on Twitter %40Chemours or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

