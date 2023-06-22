NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCQX: MHCUF), one of the U.S. Midwest region’s largest Manufactured Housing Community operators, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “MHCUF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We are pleased to reach this important milestone of trading on OTCQX as we continue to produce steady, solid results for our unitholders,” said Flagship Communities REIT CEO & President, Kurt Keeney. “Our 28 years in the manufactured housing marketplace and our strong reputation for performance has continued to allow us to build success. We thank all those involved for this recognition and step forward.”

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. It is formed for the purpose of owning and operating a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities and related assets, all of which are located in The United States. The objective of the trust is to provide unitholders with predictable, sustainable and growing cash distributions.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]