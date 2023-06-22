Covenant Releases 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Findings reflect company’s continued commitment to its people, communities, and the planet

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covenant Logistics Group, Inc.a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in the U.S., announces the release of the company’s 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report. Key sections from this year’s report showcase Covenant’s 2022 commitment to its employees and drivers, the communities it serves and the wellbeing of our planet.

Highlights from this year’s report includes information on Covenant’s first Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging report, shedding light on the company's accomplishments, metrics, and initiatives in these areas. Additionally, the company enhanced its volunteer time-off program to inspire and empower employees to engage actively with local charities. Covenant is also making significant strides in sustainability by implementing Electric Auxiliary Power Units (EAPUs) within its fleet, resulting in fuel savings, reduced emissions, and improved quality of rest for drivers.

Click here to see the full report and the total impact of Covenant’s 2022 CSR activities.

“Covenant believes that building, growing and improving collaborative relationships are part of the company’s long-term commitment to help customers,” said Covenant’s Matt McLelland, vice president of sustainability and innovation. “This commitment extends to our CSR and ESG activities. While corporations exist to provide valuable goods and services, Covenant believes corporations are also uniquely positioned to impact the world positively. We realize that the foundation of our company – doing what’s right – is more important than ever.”

About Covenant Logistics
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. Primary services include asset-based expedited and dedicated truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management, and freight brokerage capability. In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing is an affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. Covenant's Class A common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select market under the symbol, “CVLG.”

This press release and the accompanying linked report contain “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, which may cause results to differ materially from those outlined in the statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement publicly, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect our business. Please review the risk factors set forth in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, current year Form 10-Qs, our press releases, stockholder reports, and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:
Angie Harrison
423-463-3291

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d339f960-85ae-417f-852c-7ff8c320dcd4


ti?nf=ODg1ODQ5NSM1NjQ4MDQ4IzIwMTg5Njk=
Covenant-Logistics-Group-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.