SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cibus, Inc. ( CBUS), a leading agricultural technology company that develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties, today announced that members of its leadership team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Roth 9th Annual London Conference: Rory Riggs, Co-Founder, CEO and Chairman, and Peter Beetham, PhD, Co-Founder, President and COO, will host investor meetings during the conference which will take place from June 20-23, 2023.
  • Bank of America AgTech Panel: Rory Riggs, Co-Founder, CEO and Chairman, and Peter Beetham, PhD, Co-Founder, President and COO, will participate in a panel discussion on June 26, 2023 at 1:30-2:10 pm ET.

About Cibus

Cibus is a leading agricultural technology company that develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. Cibus is a leader in the new era of gene-edited trait development, where plant traits (or specific genetic characteristics) that are indistinguishable from traits developed using traditional breeding are now created using gene editing. A key element of Cibus’ technology breakthrough is its patented RTDS® technology platform: the Trait Machine™ - the industry’s first semi-automated stand-alone trait production facility. Cibus’ Trait Machine™ materially changes the speed, breadth, and scale of trait development. This breakthrough is central to Cibus’ vision for the Future of Breeding: “High Throughput Gene Editing Systems operating as an extension of seed company breeding programs”. The ability to develop complex traits at a fraction of the time and cost of conventional breeding will be critical for addressing the sustainability challenges presented by climate change.

CIBUS CONTACTS:

INVESTOR RELATIONS
Karen Troeber
[email protected]
858-450-2636

MEDIA RELATIONS
Theodore Lowen
[email protected]
914-343-6794

Colin Sanford
[email protected]
203-918-4347

