AALBORG, Denmark, June 15, 2023

AALBORG, Denmark, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Member of the Board of Directors and primary insider of Asetek A/S Maja Frølunde Sand-Grimnitz has on 14 June 2023 purchased 35,700 shares in the open market at an average price of DKK 5,31 per share. Following the transaction, Maja Frølunde Sand-Grimnitz and closely associated individuals own 49,700 Asetek shares.

About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2013, Asetek went public while expanding into energy-efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions for data centers. In 2021, Asetek introduced its line of products for next level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: [email protected]
or
David Pangburn, Corporate Controller
Mobile: +1 (408) 386-3031, email: [email protected]

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange release was published by Peter Dam Madsen, CFO at Asetek A/S, on June 15, 2023 at 12:00 CEST

