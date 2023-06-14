The DISH 5G Network is Now Available to Over 70 Percent of the U.S. Population

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LITTLETON, Colo., June 15, 2023

More than 240 million Americans now have access to DISH 5G broadband service; DISH satisfies June 14, 2023 FCC commitments

LITTLETON, Colo., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As of June 14, DISH Wireless is offering 5G broadband1 service to over 70 percent of the U.S. population, giving more than 240 million Americans access to the very latest in connectivity technology. This marks a major milestone for DISH and the U.S. telecom industry, as we designed, built and deployed a first-of-its-kind 5G network in three years. DISH has also satisfied all other June 14, 2023 FCC commitments, including launching over 15,000 5G sites.

June5_ProjectGenesisMap.jpg

"Our teams have worked tirelessly for years, and this achievement is a testament to their dedication and commitment as we grow the world's first and only 5G cloud-native Open RAN network," said Dave Mayo, executive vice president, Network Development, DISH Wireless. "We appreciate the continued support and efforts of our partners as DISH continues to lead the industry in Open RAN deployment."

DISH is also the first wireless service provider to launch 5G voice service – called voice over new radio (VoNR) – in the U.S. Since going live in Las Vegas last year, DISH steadily increased VoNR functionality to additional markets. Our VoNR service now covers more than 70 million people across the U.S. through both Boost Mobile and Boost Infinite. DISH plans to continue rolling out VoNR service as the network is further optimized for this next-generation voice technology.

"As a leader in Open RAN technology, DISH is playing a major role in the transformation of America's wireless infrastructure and the way the world communicates," said John Swieringa, president and chief operating officer, DISH Wireless. "We have made significant progress on our network buildout, and can now focus on monetizing the network through retail and enterprise growth. With more markets across the country offering the DISH 5G network for voice, text and data services, our business can start realizing the benefits of owner economics."

Customers can access the DISH 5G broadband network through Project Genesis, which provides valuable customer input on network performance impacting our broader retail wireless users. It is available to anyone in a qualifying location within the 70 percent coverage area. To sign up for Project Genesis unlimited data, voice and text, visit Genesis5G.com. The motorola edge+ 2023 is now available to Project Genesis subscribers, and is equipped with three carrier aggregation that supports Bands 29, 66, 70 and 712.

The DISH 5G network is also available to both Boost Mobile and Boost Infinite subscribers who own or purchase a network compatible device in over 50 markets nationwide. Additional Boost Mobile and Boost Infinite markets, and DISH 5G network compatible devices will continue to become available throughout the year.

DISH will file its FCC buildout report no later than July 14, 2023.

For a complete list of DISH's wireless partners, please visit DISHWireless.com/home.

About DISH Wireless
DISH Wireless, a subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH), is changing the way the world communicates with the DISH 5G network. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, O-RAN 5G broadband network, and is inclusive of the Boost Infinite, Boost Mobile and Gen Mobile wireless brands.

For company information, go to about.dish.com.

1DISH 5G broadband service is 3GPP Release 15 enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) compliant.
2The 70 percent coverage utilizes DISH's AWS-4, Lower 700 MHz E Block, AWS H Block and 600 MHz spectrum.

favicon.png?sn=LA29811&sd=2023-06-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-dish-5g-network-is-now-available-to-over-70-percent-of-the-us-population-301851576.html

SOURCE DISH Network Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA29811&Transmission_Id=202306150605PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA29811&DateId=20230615
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.