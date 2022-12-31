PR Newswire

Strategically Located Facility To Provide Best-in-Class Education & Training Programs

LAKE FOREST, Calif., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced plans to open a state-of-the-art training facility, "BIOLASE Education Center" with an Open House scheduled for 5 PM Pacific time on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The BIOLASE Education Center will be strategically located adjacent to BIOLASE's global headquarters in Lake Forest, California, and will provide dentists with hands-on training and education using BIOLASE's industry-leading dental laser technology.

The BIOLASE Education Center is designed to provide dental clinicians with a comfortable, engaging learning environment tailored around laser education. Its modular design will allow BIOLASE to host a variety of events and courses. The BIOLASE Education Center will also be located adjacent to a state-of-the-art dental office, "Laser Smiles," which will be able to provide access to live patient education.

The BIOLASE Education Center will serve many purposes for the company. First and foremost, this facility will provide best-in-class education and training to dental clinicians on BIOLASE's Waterlase all-tissue and Epic diode laser products. Waterlase all-tissue laser course offerings will focus on various dental disciplines, including restorative, periodontics, endodontics, and pediatric dentistry. Epic diode laser course offerings will include soft-tissue surgical and non-surgical hygiene applications.

"This new facility is designed to build upon our success in adding new laser dentists and to attract the 90% of U.S. dentists that are not currently benefiting from laser technology," commented John Beaver, President and Chief Executive Officer of BIOLASE. "We expect these destination-style facilities to encourage wider participation and ensure dental practitioners receive a consistent educational experience from experts in their fields. We also expect the hands-on training will give these practitioners greater confidence to adopt our lasers for better patient outcomes while at the same time attracting new patients interested in the enhanced capabilities made possible with dental laser technology."

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 266 patented and 25 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. From 1998 through December 31, 2022, BIOLASE has sold over 45,500 laser systems in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

For updates and information on Waterlase iPlus®, Waterlase Express™, and laser dentistry, find BIOLASE online at www.biolase.com , Facebook at www.facebook.com/biolase , Twitter at www.twitter.com/biolaseinc , Instagram at www.instagram.com/waterlase_laserdentistry , and LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/biolase .

BIOLASE®, Waterlase® and Waterlase iPlus® are registered trademarks of BIOLASE, Inc.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties, including statements, regarding BIOLASE's expected revenue and revenue growth and beliefs regarding its financial resources. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect BIOLASE's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from BIOLASE's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of BIOLASE's most recent annual report filed on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, BIOLASE does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

