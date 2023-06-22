CI Global Asset Management Announces June 2023 Distributions for CI ETFs

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

CI+Global+Asset+Management (“CI GAM”) announces the following regular cash distributions for the month or quarter ending June 30, 2023 in respect of the CI ETFs. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before June 30, 2023 to unitholders of record on June 26, 2023. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is June 23, 2023, with the exception of CI High Interest Savings ETF, which has an ex-dividend date of June 26, 2023.

Trading

Symbol

Distribution Amount

(per unit)

CI 1-5 Year Laddered Government Strip Bond Index ETF

BXF

$0.0577

CI Yield Enhanced Canada Aggregate Bond Index ETF

CAGG

$0.1095

CI Yield Enhanced Canada Short-Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF

CAGS

$0.0955

CI Balanced Asset Allocation ETF

CBAL

$0.0000*

CI Galaxy Blockchain Index ETF (formerly CI Galaxy Blockchain ETF)

CBCX

$0.0000

CI Balanced Growth Asset Allocation ETF

CBGR

$0.0134*

CI Balanced Income Asset Allocation ETF

CBIN

$0.0272*

CI Digital Security Index ETF (formerly CI Digital Security ETF)

CBUG

$0.0000

CI Canadian Equity Index ETF

CCDN

$0.1675

CI Conservative Asset Allocation ETF

CCNV

$0.0351*

CI Auspice Broad Commodity Fund (formerly CI Auspice Broad Commodity ETF)

CCOM

$0.0000

CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund (ETF Series)

CCOR

$0.0367

CCOR.B

$0.0355

CCOR.U

US$0.0378

CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund (ETF Series)

CDLB

$0.0441

CDLB.B

$0.0431

CDLB.U

US$0.0447

CI Bio-Revolution Index ETF (formerly CI Bio-Revolution ETF)

CDNA

$0.0348

CI Equity Asset Allocation ETF

CEQT

$0.0000*

CI MSCI World ESG Impact Index ETF (formerly CI MSCI World ESG Impact ETF)

CESG

$0.1452

CESG.B

$0.1452

CI Floating Rate Income Fund (ETF Series)

CFRT

$0.0991

CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool (ETF Series)

CGAA

$0.0464

CI Global Minimum Downside Volatility Index ETF

CGDV

$0.1006

CGDV.B

$0.1006

CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool (ETF Series)

CGHY

$0.0391

CGHY.U

US$0.0393

CI Global Investment Grade ETF

CGIN

$0.0540

CGIN.U

US$0.0540

CI Global Real Asset Private Pool (ETF Series)

CGRA

$0.0770

CI Global Green Bond Fund (ETF Series)

CGRB

$0.0286

CGRB.U

US$0.0282

CI Global REIT Private Pool (ETF Series)

CGRE

$0.0860

CI Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund (ETF Series)

CGRN

$0.0500

CGRN.U

US$0.0500

CI Growth Asset Allocation ETF

CGRO

$0.0000*

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF

CGXF

$0.2782

CGXF.U

US$0.2138

CI Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF

CHCL.B

$0.0587

CI ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index ETF

CHNA.B

$0.0409

CI Canadian Banks Covered Call Income Class ETF

CIC

$0.2270

CI Emerging Markets Alpha ETF

CIEM

$0.0613

CIEM.U

US$0.0613

CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund (ETF Series)

CINC

$0.0803

CINC.B

$0.0767

CINC.U

US$0.0802

CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool (ETF Series)

CINF

$0.0690

CI Global Alpha Innovation ETF

CINV

$0.0000

CINV.U

US$0.0000

CI Munro Alternative Global Growth Fund (ETF Series)

CMAG

$0.0000

CMAG.U

US$0.0000

CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond Fund (ETF Series)

CMAR

$0.0670

CMAR.U

US$0.0670

CI Alternative Diversified Opportunities Fund (ETF Series)

CMDO

$0.0640

CMDO.U

US$0.0640

CI Marret Alternative Enhanced Yield Fund (ETF Series)

CMEY

$0.0720

CMEY.U

US$0.0720

CI Galaxy Metaverse Index ETF (formerly CI Galaxy Metaverse ETF)

CMVX

$0.0149

CI Alternative North American Opportunities Fund (ETF Series)

CNAO

$0.0000

CNAO.U

US$0.0000

CI Alternative Investment Grade Credit Fund (ETF Series)

CRED

$0.0500

CRED.U

US$0.0500

CI High Interest Savings ETF

CSAV

$0.2135

CI U.S. Treasury Inflation-linked Bond Index ETF (CAD Hedged)

CTIP

$0.0617

CI U.S. Minimum Downside Volatility Index ETF

CUDV

$0.0601

CUDV.B

$0.0601

CI U.S. 500 Index ETF

CUSA.B

$0.0676

CI U.S. 1000 Index ETF

CUSM.B

$0.0000

CI Utilities Giants Covered Call ETF

CUTL

$0.1418

CUTL.B

$0.1412

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF

CXF

$0.0400

CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF

DGR

$0.1769

DGR.B

$0.1769

CI WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF

DGRC

$0.2820

CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF

DQD

$0.1623

CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF

DQI

$0.3048

CI WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index ETF

EHE

$0.9224

EHE.B

$0.9224

CI WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index ETF

EMV.B

$0.2160

CI Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF

FGB

$0.0285

CI Enhanced Government Bond ETF

FGO

$0.0526

FGO.U

US$0.0526

CI Health Care Giants Covered Call ETF

FHI

$0.1556

FHI.B

$0.1691

FHI.U

US$0.1321

CI Investment Grade Bond ETF

FIG

$0.0320

FIG.U

US$0.0248

CI U.S. & Canada Lifeco Covered Call ETF

FLI

$0.1943

CI Preferred Share ETF

FPR

$0.1205

CI MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF

FQC

$0.1830

CI Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund (ETF Series)

FSB

$0.0320

FSB.U

US$0.0320

CI Global Financial Sector ETF

FSF

$0.3155

CI Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF

FXM

$0.1629

CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF

IQD

$0.3027

IQD.B

$0.3027

CI WisdomTree Japan Equity Index ETF

JAPN

$0.2672

JAPN.B

$0.2672

CI Energy Giants Covered Call ETF

NXF

$0.1409

NXF.B

$0.1793

NXF.U

US$0.2546

CI ONE North American Core Plus Bond ETF

ONEB

$0.1170

CI ONE Global Equity ETF

ONEQ

$0.2091

CI Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF

QXM

$0.1063

CI Canadian REIT ETF

RIT

$0.0675

CI U.S. TrendLeaders Index ETF

SID

$0.1009

CI Tech Giants Covered Call ETF

TXF

$0.3343

TXF.B

$0.4057

TXF.U

US$0.1744

CI WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index ETF

UMI

$0.2425

UMI.B

$0.2425

CI Morningstar International Value Index ETF

VXM

$0.5663

VXM.B

$0.5663

CI Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF

WXM

$0.0805

CI Morningstar US Value Index ETF

XXM

$0.0584

XXM.B

$0.0583

CI Morningstar US Momentum Index ETF

YXM

$0.0601

YXM.B

$0.0601

CI Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF

ZXM

$0.7408

ZXM.B

$0.7408

* – This is the initial cash quarterly distribution for the Fund.

Supporting Investors’ Needs

Stay in the market, minimize costs, and take advantage of a smart, simple and efficient feature designed to support investors’ needs. The CI Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) will automatically reinvest cash distributions into the CI ETF making the distribution. All of the distributions indicated in the table above will be paid in cash unless the unitholder has enrolled in the applicable DRIP of the respective ETF. For more information on how to enroll in DRIP and other considerations, please see the applicable ETF’s prospectus.

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI+Financial+Corp. (TSX: CIX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with $394.9 billion in total assets as of April 30, 2023.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor. Some conditions apply.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in ETFs. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is contained in its prospectus. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

CI Liquid Alternative investment funds have the ability to invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for conventional mutual funds. The specific strategies that differentiate these investment funds from conventional fund structure include increased use of derivatives for hedging and non-hedging purposes; increased ability to sell securities short; and the ability to borrow cash to use for investment purposes. While these strategies will be used in accordance with the investment funds' investment objectives and strategies, during certain market conditions they may accelerate the pace at which your investment decreases in value.

CI Global Asset Management is licensed by WisdomTree Investments, Inc. to use certain WisdomTree indexes (the “WisdomTree Indexes”) and WisdomTree marks.

“WisdomTree®” and “Variably Hedged®” are registered trademarks of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has patent applications pending on the methodology and operation of its indexes. The ETFs referring to such indexes (the “WT Licensee Products”) are not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted by WisdomTree Investments, Inc., or its affiliates ("WisdomTree"). WisdomTree makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, and shall have no liability regarding the advisability, legality (including the accuracy or adequacy of descriptions and disclosures relating to the WT Licensee Products) or suitability of investing in or purchasing securities or other financial instruments or products generally, or of the WT Licensee Products in particular (including, without limitation, the failure of the WT Licensee Products to achieve their investment objectives) or regarding use of such indexes or any data included therein.

The S&P China 500 Index CAD (the “S&P Index”) underlying the CI ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index ETF (the “S&P Licensed ETF”) managed by the Manager is proprietary to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (“S&P DJI”). S&P® and the names identifying the S&P Index are trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC and have been licensed for use by S&P DJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by the Manager. The S&P Licensed ETF based on the S&P Index is not in any way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P DJI, its affiliates or licensors and those parties make no representations or warranties, express or implied, regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the S&P Licensed ETF particularly or the ability of the S&P Index to track general market performance.

MSCI is a trademark of MSCI Inc. The MSCI indexes have been licensed for use for certain purposes by CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) in connection with the CI ETFs (the “ETFs”). The ETF and the securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. or any of its affiliates (collectively, “MSCI”) and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such fund or securities or any index on which such fund or securities are based. The ETF’s prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with CI GAM and any related funds.

“Morningstar® is a registered trademark of Morningstar, Inc. (“Morningstar”) Morningstar® Canada Momentum IndexTM (the “Indexes”) are service marks of Morningstar and has been licensed for use for certain purposes by CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”). The securities of each CI Morningstar ETFs (the “ETFs”) are not in any way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar or any of its affiliates (collectively, ‘‘Morningstar’’), and Morningstar makes no representation or warranty, express or implied regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the ETFs particularly or the ability of the Index to track general market performance”.

Marret Asset Management Inc., One Capital Management, LL.C, DoubleLine Capital LP, Galaxy Digital Capital, Management LP, Auspice Capital Advisors Ltd., are portfolio sub-advisors to certain funds offered and managed by CI Global Asset Management.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.

©CI Investments Inc. 2023. All rights reserved.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230615003070r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615003070/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.