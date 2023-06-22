CI+Global+Asset+Management (“CI GAM”) announces the following regular cash distributions for the month or quarter ending June 30, 2023 in respect of the CI ETFs. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before June 30, 2023 to unitholders of record on June 26, 2023. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is June 23, 2023, with the exception of CI High Interest Savings ETF, which has an ex-dividend date of June 26, 2023.

Trading Symbol Distribution Amount (per unit) CI 1-5 Year Laddered Government Strip Bond Index ETF BXF $0.0577 CI Yield Enhanced Canada Aggregate Bond Index ETF CAGG $0.1095 CI Yield Enhanced Canada Short-Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF CAGS $0.0955 CI Balanced Asset Allocation ETF CBAL $0.0000* CI Galaxy Blockchain Index ETF (formerly CI Galaxy Blockchain ETF) CBCX $0.0000 CI Balanced Growth Asset Allocation ETF CBGR $0.0134* CI Balanced Income Asset Allocation ETF CBIN $0.0272* CI Digital Security Index ETF (formerly CI Digital Security ETF) CBUG $0.0000 CI Canadian Equity Index ETF CCDN $0.1675 CI Conservative Asset Allocation ETF CCNV $0.0351* CI Auspice Broad Commodity Fund (formerly CI Auspice Broad Commodity ETF) CCOM $0.0000 CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund (ETF Series) CCOR $0.0367 CCOR.B $0.0355 CCOR.U US$0.0378 CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund (ETF Series) CDLB $0.0441 CDLB.B $0.0431 CDLB.U US$0.0447 CI Bio-Revolution Index ETF (formerly CI Bio-Revolution ETF) CDNA $0.0348 CI Equity Asset Allocation ETF CEQT $0.0000* CI MSCI World ESG Impact Index ETF (formerly CI MSCI World ESG Impact ETF) CESG $0.1452 CESG.B $0.1452 CI Floating Rate Income Fund (ETF Series) CFRT $0.0991 CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool (ETF Series) CGAA $0.0464 CI Global Minimum Downside Volatility Index ETF CGDV $0.1006 CGDV.B $0.1006 CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool (ETF Series) CGHY $0.0391 CGHY.U US$0.0393 CI Global Investment Grade ETF CGIN $0.0540 CGIN.U US$0.0540 CI Global Real Asset Private Pool (ETF Series) CGRA $0.0770 CI Global Green Bond Fund (ETF Series) CGRB $0.0286 CGRB.U US$0.0282 CI Global REIT Private Pool (ETF Series) CGRE $0.0860 CI Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund (ETF Series) CGRN $0.0500 CGRN.U US$0.0500 CI Growth Asset Allocation ETF CGRO $0.0000* CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF CGXF $0.2782 CGXF.U US$0.2138 CI Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF CHCL.B $0.0587 CI ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index ETF CHNA.B $0.0409 CI Canadian Banks Covered Call Income Class ETF CIC $0.2270 CI Emerging Markets Alpha ETF CIEM $0.0613 CIEM.U US$0.0613 CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund (ETF Series) CINC $0.0803 CINC.B $0.0767 CINC.U US$0.0802 CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool (ETF Series) CINF $0.0690 CI Global Alpha Innovation ETF CINV $0.0000 CINV.U US$0.0000 CI Munro Alternative Global Growth Fund (ETF Series) CMAG $0.0000 CMAG.U US$0.0000 CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond Fund (ETF Series) CMAR $0.0670 CMAR.U US$0.0670 CI Alternative Diversified Opportunities Fund (ETF Series) CMDO $0.0640 CMDO.U US$0.0640 CI Marret Alternative Enhanced Yield Fund (ETF Series) CMEY $0.0720 CMEY.U US$0.0720 CI Galaxy Metaverse Index ETF (formerly CI Galaxy Metaverse ETF) CMVX $0.0149 CI Alternative North American Opportunities Fund (ETF Series) CNAO $0.0000 CNAO.U US$0.0000 CI Alternative Investment Grade Credit Fund (ETF Series) CRED $0.0500 CRED.U US$0.0500 CI High Interest Savings ETF CSAV $0.2135 CI U.S. Treasury Inflation-linked Bond Index ETF (CAD Hedged) CTIP $0.0617 CI U.S. Minimum Downside Volatility Index ETF CUDV $0.0601 CUDV.B $0.0601 CI U.S. 500 Index ETF CUSA.B $0.0676 CI U.S. 1000 Index ETF CUSM.B $0.0000 CI Utilities Giants Covered Call ETF CUTL $0.1418 CUTL.B $0.1412 CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF CXF $0.0400 CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF DGR $0.1769 DGR.B $0.1769 CI WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF DGRC $0.2820 CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF DQD $0.1623 CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF DQI $0.3048 CI WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index ETF EHE $0.9224 EHE.B $0.9224 CI WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index ETF EMV.B $0.2160 CI Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF FGB $0.0285 CI Enhanced Government Bond ETF FGO $0.0526 FGO.U US$0.0526 CI Health Care Giants Covered Call ETF FHI $0.1556 FHI.B $0.1691 FHI.U US$0.1321 CI Investment Grade Bond ETF FIG $0.0320 FIG.U US$0.0248 CI U.S. & Canada Lifeco Covered Call ETF FLI $0.1943 CI Preferred Share ETF FPR $0.1205 CI MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF FQC $0.1830 CI Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund (ETF Series) FSB $0.0320 FSB.U US$0.0320 CI Global Financial Sector ETF FSF $0.3155 CI Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF FXM $0.1629 CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF IQD $0.3027 IQD.B $0.3027 CI WisdomTree Japan Equity Index ETF JAPN $0.2672 JAPN.B $0.2672 CI Energy Giants Covered Call ETF NXF $0.1409 NXF.B $0.1793 NXF.U US$0.2546 CI ONE North American Core Plus Bond ETF ONEB $0.1170 CI ONE Global Equity ETF ONEQ $0.2091 CI Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF QXM $0.1063 CI Canadian REIT ETF RIT $0.0675 CI U.S. TrendLeaders Index ETF SID $0.1009 CI Tech Giants Covered Call ETF TXF $0.3343 TXF.B $0.4057 TXF.U US$0.1744 CI WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index ETF UMI $0.2425 UMI.B $0.2425 CI Morningstar International Value Index ETF VXM $0.5663 VXM.B $0.5663 CI Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF WXM $0.0805 CI Morningstar US Value Index ETF XXM $0.0584 XXM.B $0.0583 CI Morningstar US Momentum Index ETF YXM $0.0601 YXM.B $0.0601 CI Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF ZXM $0.7408 ZXM.B $0.7408

* – This is the initial cash quarterly distribution for the Fund.

Stay in the market, minimize costs, and take advantage of a smart, simple and efficient feature designed to support investors’ needs. The CI Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) will automatically reinvest cash distributions into the CI ETF making the distribution. All of the distributions indicated in the table above will be paid in cash unless the unitholder has enrolled in the applicable DRIP of the respective ETF. For more information on how to enroll in DRIP and other considerations, please see the applicable ETF’s prospectus.

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI+Financial+Corp. (TSX: CIX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with $394.9 billion in total assets as of April 30, 2023.

