CI+Global+Asset+Management (“CI GAM”) announces the following regular cash distributions for the month or quarter ending June 30, 2023 in respect of the CI ETFs. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before June 30, 2023 to unitholders of record on June 26, 2023. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is June 23, 2023, with the exception of CI High Interest Savings ETF, which has an ex-dividend date of June 26, 2023.
|
Trading
Symbol
Distribution Amount
(per unit)
|
CI 1-5 Year Laddered Government Strip Bond Index ETF
|
BXF
$0.0577
|
CI Yield Enhanced Canada Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
CAGG
$0.1095
|
CI Yield Enhanced Canada Short-Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
CAGS
$0.0955
|
CI Balanced Asset Allocation ETF
|
CBAL
$0.0000*
|
CI Galaxy Blockchain Index ETF (formerly CI Galaxy Blockchain ETF)
|
CBCX
$0.0000
|
CI Balanced Growth Asset Allocation ETF
|
CBGR
$0.0134*
|
CI Balanced Income Asset Allocation ETF
|
CBIN
$0.0272*
|
CI Digital Security Index ETF (formerly CI Digital Security ETF)
|
CBUG
$0.0000
|
CI Canadian Equity Index ETF
|
CCDN
$0.1675
|
CI Conservative Asset Allocation ETF
|
CCNV
$0.0351*
|
CI Auspice Broad Commodity Fund (formerly CI Auspice Broad Commodity ETF)
|
CCOM
$0.0000
|
CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund (ETF Series)
|
CCOR
$0.0367
|
CCOR.B
$0.0355
|
CCOR.U
US$0.0378
|
CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund (ETF Series)
|
CDLB
$0.0441
|
CDLB.B
$0.0431
|
CDLB.U
US$0.0447
|
CI Bio-Revolution Index ETF (formerly CI Bio-Revolution ETF)
|
CDNA
$0.0348
|
CI Equity Asset Allocation ETF
|
CEQT
$0.0000*
|
CI MSCI World ESG Impact Index ETF (formerly CI MSCI World ESG Impact ETF)
|
CESG
$0.1452
|
CESG.B
$0.1452
|
CI Floating Rate Income Fund (ETF Series)
|
CFRT
$0.0991
|
CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool (ETF Series)
|
CGAA
$0.0464
|
CI Global Minimum Downside Volatility Index ETF
|
CGDV
$0.1006
|
CGDV.B
$0.1006
|
CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool (ETF Series)
|
CGHY
$0.0391
|
CGHY.U
US$0.0393
|
CI Global Investment Grade ETF
|
CGIN
$0.0540
|
CGIN.U
US$0.0540
|
CI Global Real Asset Private Pool (ETF Series)
|
CGRA
$0.0770
|
CI Global Green Bond Fund (ETF Series)
|
CGRB
$0.0286
|
CGRB.U
US$0.0282
|
CI Global REIT Private Pool (ETF Series)
|
CGRE
$0.0860
|
CI Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund (ETF Series)
|
CGRN
$0.0500
|
CGRN.U
US$0.0500
|
CI Growth Asset Allocation ETF
|
CGRO
$0.0000*
|
CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF
|
CGXF
$0.2782
|
CGXF.U
US$0.2138
|
CI Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF
|
CHCL.B
$0.0587
|
CI ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index ETF
|
CHNA.B
$0.0409
|
CI Canadian Banks Covered Call Income Class ETF
|
CIC
$0.2270
|
CI Emerging Markets Alpha ETF
|
CIEM
$0.0613
|
CIEM.U
US$0.0613
|
CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund (ETF Series)
|
CINC
$0.0803
|
CINC.B
$0.0767
|
CINC.U
US$0.0802
|
CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool (ETF Series)
|
CINF
$0.0690
|
CI Global Alpha Innovation ETF
|
CINV
$0.0000
|
CINV.U
US$0.0000
|
CI Munro Alternative Global Growth Fund (ETF Series)
|
CMAG
$0.0000
|
CMAG.U
US$0.0000
|
CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond Fund (ETF Series)
|
CMAR
$0.0670
|
CMAR.U
US$0.0670
|
CI Alternative Diversified Opportunities Fund (ETF Series)
|
CMDO
$0.0640
|
CMDO.U
US$0.0640
|
CI Marret Alternative Enhanced Yield Fund (ETF Series)
|
CMEY
$0.0720
|
CMEY.U
US$0.0720
|
CI Galaxy Metaverse Index ETF (formerly CI Galaxy Metaverse ETF)
|
CMVX
$0.0149
|
CI Alternative North American Opportunities Fund (ETF Series)
|
CNAO
$0.0000
|
CNAO.U
US$0.0000
|
CI Alternative Investment Grade Credit Fund (ETF Series)
|
CRED
$0.0500
|
CRED.U
US$0.0500
|
CI High Interest Savings ETF
|
CSAV
$0.2135
|
CI U.S. Treasury Inflation-linked Bond Index ETF (CAD Hedged)
|
CTIP
$0.0617
|
CI U.S. Minimum Downside Volatility Index ETF
|
CUDV
$0.0601
|
CUDV.B
$0.0601
|
CI U.S. 500 Index ETF
|
CUSA.B
$0.0676
|
CI U.S. 1000 Index ETF
|
CUSM.B
$0.0000
|
CI Utilities Giants Covered Call ETF
|
CUTL
$0.1418
|
CUTL.B
$0.1412
|
CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF
|
CXF
$0.0400
|
CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF
|
DGR
$0.1769
|
DGR.B
$0.1769
|
CI WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF
|
DGRC
$0.2820
|
CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF
|
DQD
$0.1623
|
CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF
|
DQI
$0.3048
|
CI WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index ETF
|
EHE
$0.9224
|
EHE.B
$0.9224
|
CI WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index ETF
|
EMV.B
$0.2160
|
CI Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF
|
FGB
$0.0285
|
CI Enhanced Government Bond ETF
|
FGO
$0.0526
|
FGO.U
US$0.0526
|
CI Health Care Giants Covered Call ETF
|
FHI
$0.1556
|
FHI.B
$0.1691
|
FHI.U
US$0.1321
|
CI Investment Grade Bond ETF
|
FIG
$0.0320
|
FIG.U
US$0.0248
|
CI U.S. & Canada Lifeco Covered Call ETF
|
FLI
$0.1943
|
CI Preferred Share ETF
|
FPR
$0.1205
|
CI MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF
|
FQC
$0.1830
|
CI Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund (ETF Series)
|
FSB
$0.0320
|
FSB.U
US$0.0320
|
CI Global Financial Sector ETF
|
FSF
$0.3155
|
CI Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF
|
FXM
$0.1629
|
CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF
|
IQD
$0.3027
|
IQD.B
$0.3027
|
CI WisdomTree Japan Equity Index ETF
|
JAPN
$0.2672
|
JAPN.B
$0.2672
|
CI Energy Giants Covered Call ETF
|
NXF
$0.1409
|
NXF.B
$0.1793
|
NXF.U
US$0.2546
|
CI ONE North American Core Plus Bond ETF
|
ONEB
$0.1170
|
CI ONE Global Equity ETF
|
ONEQ
$0.2091
|
CI Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF
|
QXM
$0.1063
|
CI Canadian REIT ETF
|
RIT
$0.0675
|
CI U.S. TrendLeaders Index ETF
|
SID
$0.1009
|
CI Tech Giants Covered Call ETF
|
TXF
$0.3343
|
TXF.B
$0.4057
|
TXF.U
US$0.1744
|
CI WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index ETF
|
UMI
$0.2425
|
UMI.B
$0.2425
|
CI Morningstar International Value Index ETF
|
VXM
$0.5663
|
VXM.B
$0.5663
|
CI Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF
|
WXM
$0.0805
|
CI Morningstar US Value Index ETF
|
XXM
$0.0584
|
XXM.B
$0.0583
|
CI Morningstar US Momentum Index ETF
|
YXM
$0.0601
|
YXM.B
$0.0601
|
CI Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF
|
ZXM
$0.7408
|
ZXM.B
$0.7408
* – This is the initial cash quarterly distribution for the Fund.
Supporting Investors’ Needs
Stay in the market, minimize costs, and take advantage of a smart, simple and efficient feature designed to support investors’ needs. The CI Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) will automatically reinvest cash distributions into the CI ETF making the distribution. All of the distributions indicated in the table above will be paid in cash unless the unitholder has enrolled in the applicable DRIP of the respective ETF. For more information on how to enroll in DRIP and other considerations, please see the applicable ETF’s prospectus.
About CI Global Asset Management
CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI+Financial+Corp. (TSX: CIX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with $394.9 billion in total assets as of April 30, 2023.
This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor. Some conditions apply.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in ETFs. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is contained in its prospectus. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
CI Liquid Alternative investment funds have the ability to invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for conventional mutual funds. The specific strategies that differentiate these investment funds from conventional fund structure include increased use of derivatives for hedging and non-hedging purposes; increased ability to sell securities short; and the ability to borrow cash to use for investment purposes. While these strategies will be used in accordance with the investment funds' investment objectives and strategies, during certain market conditions they may accelerate the pace at which your investment decreases in value.
CI Global Asset Management is licensed by WisdomTree Investments, Inc. to use certain WisdomTree indexes (the “WisdomTree Indexes”) and WisdomTree marks.
“WisdomTree®” and “Variably Hedged®” are registered trademarks of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has patent applications pending on the methodology and operation of its indexes. The ETFs referring to such indexes (the “WT Licensee Products”) are not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted by WisdomTree Investments, Inc., or its affiliates ("WisdomTree"). WisdomTree makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, and shall have no liability regarding the advisability, legality (including the accuracy or adequacy of descriptions and disclosures relating to the WT Licensee Products) or suitability of investing in or purchasing securities or other financial instruments or products generally, or of the WT Licensee Products in particular (including, without limitation, the failure of the WT Licensee Products to achieve their investment objectives) or regarding use of such indexes or any data included therein.
The S&P China 500 Index CAD (the “S&P Index”) underlying the CI ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index ETF (the “S&P Licensed ETF”) managed by the Manager is proprietary to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (“S&P DJI”). S&P® and the names identifying the S&P Index are trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC and have been licensed for use by S&P DJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by the Manager. The S&P Licensed ETF based on the S&P Index is not in any way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P DJI, its affiliates or licensors and those parties make no representations or warranties, express or implied, regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the S&P Licensed ETF particularly or the ability of the S&P Index to track general market performance.
MSCI is a trademark of MSCI Inc. The MSCI indexes have been licensed for use for certain purposes by CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) in connection with the CI ETFs (the “ETFs”). The ETF and the securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. or any of its affiliates (collectively, “MSCI”) and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such fund or securities or any index on which such fund or securities are based. The ETF’s prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with CI GAM and any related funds.
“Morningstar® is a registered trademark of Morningstar, Inc. (“Morningstar”) Morningstar® Canada Momentum IndexTM (the “Indexes”) are service marks of Morningstar and has been licensed for use for certain purposes by CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”). The securities of each CI Morningstar ETFs (the “ETFs”) are not in any way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar or any of its affiliates (collectively, ‘‘Morningstar’’), and Morningstar makes no representation or warranty, express or implied regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the ETFs particularly or the ability of the Index to track general market performance”.
Marret Asset Management Inc., One Capital Management, LL.C, DoubleLine Capital LP, Galaxy Digital Capital, Management LP, Auspice Capital Advisors Ltd., are portfolio sub-advisors to certain funds offered and managed by CI Global Asset Management.
CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.
©CI Investments Inc. 2023. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615003070/en/