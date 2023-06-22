PLANO, Texas, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (:ITGR) announced today that Joe Dziedzic, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Senn, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Business Development, and Investor Relations, will participate in Citi's 2023 European Healthcare Conference, which will be held at the Citigroup Centre, 33 Canada Square, London, England, beginning at 8:00 a.m. British Summer Time (3:00 a.m. Eastern Time), on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

