Dragonfly Energy to be granted a new U.S. patent addressing the streamlined production of conventional Li-ion ion batteries and nonflammable solid-state lithium batteries in the U.S.



The to be granted patent is another significant milestone toward realizing the Company's mission to provide safe, affordable and effective energy storage solutions



The to be granted patent adds to the Company’s extensive portfolio of over 55 issued patents and pending applications focused on battery chemistry, battery cell manufacturing, battery pack design, system components and storage system networking



RENO, Nev., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. ( DFLI) (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”), an industry leader in energy storage and producer of deep cycle lithium-ion storage batteries, is to be awarded a new US patent based on allowed US Patent Application No. 16/329/914 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The patent is for the “preparation and powder film deposition of pre-coated powders” and specifically addresses the feedstock material portion of the process in the production of conventional Li-ion ion batteries and nonflammable solid-state lithium batteries, paving the way for Dragonfly Energy to bring nonflammable LiFePO4 storage batteries to market.

The Company believes this allowance represents another important achievement and a major step forward in the Company’s mission to produce nonflammable lithium batteries here in the U.S. Solvent-free cell production is known to have a significant cost advantage over traditional slurry coating, and the Company has successfully applied the process to a variety of different battery chemistries – including all-solid-state cells. The Company intends to continue to innovate and work to bring the safest and most cost-effective products to market to revolutionize how we store energy on the grid.

Manufacturability at scale remains one of the biggest challenges to the commercialization of solid-state batteries. The Company’s new patent enables Dragonfly Energy to use a powder-coating process that eliminates the need for large drying rooms, replacing methods which require a significant amount of time and expensive heavy machinery; making the process highly scalable within a reduced footprint, and allowing for increased production in a reduced time frame and at a lower cost.

Dragonfly Energy’s nonflammable all solid-state batteries will contain a solid electrolyte rather than liquid, making them lighter, smaller, non-flammable, and potentially cheaper to manufacture than conventional batteries. Dragonfly Energy has validated its cell manufacturing technology and is optimizing its cell chemistry in preparation for commercialization, recently cycling a prototype cells over 1,000 cycles.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. ( DFLI) headquartered in Reno, Nevada, is a leading supplier of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries. Dragonfly Energy’s research and development initiatives are revolutionizing the energy storage industry through innovative technologies and manufacturing processes. Today, Dragonfly Energy’s non-toxic deep cycle lithium-ion batteries are displacing lead-acid batteries across a wide range of end-markets, including RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. Dragonfly Energy is also focused on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a more sustainable and reliable smart grid through the future deployment of its proprietary and patented solid-state cell technology. To learn more, visit www.dragonflyenergy.com/investors.

