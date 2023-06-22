DETROIT, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc., ( AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform and content creation services for business, university, nonprofit, and government agency learning and upskilling, announces it has launched professional upskilling courses in partnership with Central Michigan University (CMU) spanning topics from ‘Introduction to Additive Manufacturing – 3D Printing’ to ‘Workplace Wellness’.



“We built these offerings to equip business professionals, industry partners, community stakeholders and CMU alumni with the professional skills today’s global market is demanding,” said Elizabeth Kirby Ed.D., Vice President of Innovation and Online at Central Michigan University. “Amesite worked closely with CMU to facilitate program creation, execution, and launch. Their high-tech learning ecosystem that leverages the technology provides the ease of use we need to meet the evolving needs of professionals around the world.”

Kaleb Patrick Ed.D., Associate Vice President, Innovation and Online said, “Our faculty have created learning experiences which are timely, vital, and empowering to learners and companies alike. We are focused on reaching the learners and industrial partners that seek ongoing professional development. I am proud of the enthusiasm and commitment of our outstanding faculty and know that we will use these digital engagements with Amesite to deliver great outcomes across the board. Amesite has been a true and consistent partner to us, and the technology that we have is enabling our faculty to create great learning experiences and programs.”

Amesite Founder & CEO, Ann Marie Sastry Ph.D. commented, “This launch is a huge initiative and the perfect example of a university partner really expanding offerings to meet the needs of professionals around the world. By leveraging our Version 6 platform and our latest integration of the GPT-4 technology, our Partners can launch offerings out-of-the-box on state of the art technology, providing the best experience the market has to offer. We are grateful for this partnership with Central Michigan University and look forward to furthering their global upskilling initiatives.”

CMU Online Professional Education Offerings include:

Social Networking for Lifelong Learning

Promoting Diversity in the Workplace

Developing Online Training for Professionals

Coaching and Performance Feedback Conversations

Creating a Professional Development Plan

Organizational Behavior Essentials

Workplace Wellness

An Introduction to Workplace Violence

Introduction to Additive Manufacturing – 3D Printing

Intercultural Leadership

Implicit Bias for Healthcare Providers

Power and Influence

The Impact of Deafblindness on Learning and Development



For more details, please visit: https://cmich-ecommerce.amesite.net/

