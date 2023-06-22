Identiv's Access Control Solutions Granted FedRAMP Marketplace Authorization

Identiv%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), global digital security and identification leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), announced today that its cloud-based Hirsch Velocity security management software, Velocity Vision video management system (VMS), and Hirsch Mx Controller products have been granted Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Marketplace Authorization following a rigorous, multi-year assessment process.

FedRAMP is a U.S. government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the U.S. federal government by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies and federal agencies. The FedRAMP Program Management Office (PMO) maintains the FedRAMP Marketplace, a searchable and sortable database of Authorized Cloud Service Offerings (CSOs), federal agencies using FedRAMP Authorized CSOs, and FedRAMP recognized auditors (3PAOs). By deploying FedRAMP Authorized CSOs, federal agencies can leverage standardized security authorizations on a government-wide scale, thereby accelerating the adoption of cloud computing services.

Identiv's Hirsch+Velocity, Velocity+Vision+VMS, and Hirsch+Mx+Controller products are industry-leading physical access control solutions, trusted and used by government agencies and commercial organizations worldwide. FedRAMP Authorization indicates that Identiv's cloud-based access control products have met the strict FedRAMP security requirements to provide secure, reliable access control in U.S. federal government environments.

"We are proud that our end-to-end Velocity, Velocity Vision, and Mx Controller solution has secured FedRAMP Marketplace Authorization," said Steve Humphreys, Identiv CEO. "This designation validates the strength of our physical security platforms and our commitment to provide the highest level of security to our customers."

In addition to the FedRAMP Authorized designation, Identiv's end-to-end Velocity, Velocity Vision, and Mx Controller access control solution has been certified as Federal Identity, Credential, and Access Management (FICAM)-compliant, ensuring that it meets the highest standards of identity and access management for federal agencies. Identiv’s approach+to+FICAM and the Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) 201 Topology Categories addresses current physical access control system (PACS) infrastructure, validation system, and personal identity verification (PIV) readers.

“Securing FedRAMP Marketplace Authorization for our cloud-based access control and video offerings was a rigorous process,” said David Helbock, Jr., Identiv Director of Product Management. “With Velocity, Velocity Vision, and Hirsch Mx Controllers now available in the FedRAMP Marketplace, federal agencies can easily adopt and deploy our complete video and access cloud solutions, confident that they are deploying the best-in-class security we provide across hundreds of government facilities,” added Helbock.

For more information about Identiv's FedRAMP Marketplace Authorization, visit the FedRAMP+Marketplace.

Identiv's physical+access+control+and+video+intelligence+solutions provide the highest security at the lowest cost. Robust, feature-rich systems, hardware, and software verify frictionless access managed from anywhere. For more information on Identiv’s complete end-to-end portfolio, call +1 888.809.8880, contact [email protected], or book+a+site+walk

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv’s platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

About FedRAMP

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) was established in 2011 to provide a cost-effective, risk-based approach for the adoption and use of cloud services by the federal government. FedRAMP empowers agencies to use modern cloud technologies, with an emphasis on security and protection of federal information.

