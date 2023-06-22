C3+AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced that C3 AI CEO Thomas M. Siebel will be participating in Wedbush's "AI Revolution: Diving Into the AI Theme" virtual conference on June 16, 2023.

Siebel is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat starting at 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT.

Interested parties will be able to watch a replay of the webcast, which will be accessible on the C3 AI Investor Relations website (ir.c3.ai) following the event.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications, C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally, and C3 Generative AI, a suite of large AI transformer models for the enterprise.

