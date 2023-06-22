Aldeyra+Therapeutics%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a biotechnology company devoted to discovering and developing innovative therapies designed to treat immune-mediated diseases, today announced positive top-line results from the Phase 3 INVIGORATE-2 Clinical Trial of 0.25% reproxalap ophthalmic solution (reproxalap), an investigational new drug, in patients with allergic conjunctivitis. The clinical trial successfully achieved statistical significance for the primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints.

“Consistent with the results of the Phase 3 INVIGORATE Trial and in conjunction with a number of successful Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials in dry eye disease, achievement of the primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints in INVIGORATE-2 supports the potential of reproxalap as a treatment for inflammatory diseases of the ocular surface,” stated Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of Aldeyra. “We believe that the rapid-onset activity of reproxalap evidenced in the INVIGORATE clinical trials may offer hope to allergic conjunctivitis patients who are today not adequately treated, and also to dry eye disease patients, up to 50% of whom suffer from ocular allergy.”

The randomized, double-masked, vehicle-controlled, two-way crossover design allergen chamber Phase 3 INVIGORATE‑2 Trial enrolled 131 allergic conjunctivitis patients. The primary efficacy endpoint was change from baseline in patient-reported ocular itching score on a 0‑4 point scale over a majority of 11 timepoints from 110 to 210 minutes after allergen chamber entry. The key secondary endpoint was change from baseline in ocular redness on a 0‑4 point scale over the duration of the allergen chamber (approximately 3.5 hours).

Relative to patients treated with vehicle, patients treated with reproxalap reported statistically significant ocular itching score reduction across all 11 prespecified primary endpoint comparisons (P<0.0001 for each comparison) from 110 to 210 minutes in the allergen chamber. The reproxalap-treated patients demonstrated statistically significant reduction from baseline compared to vehicle (P=0.004) for the key secondary endpoint of investigator-assessed ocular redness over the duration of the allergen chamber. Statistical significance was also achieved for the two secondary endpoints of change from baseline in patient-reported ocular tearing score on a 0‑3 point scale over the duration of the allergen chamber (P<0.0001) and change from baseline in total ocular severity score (11‑point composite of the itching, redness, and tearing scores) over the duration of the allergen chamber (P<0.0001).

“The co-morbidity of allergic conjunctivitis and dry eye disease poses diagnostic and treatment challenges to patients and healthcare providers,” stated William B. Trattler, MD., Vice Chair of Research and Associate Professor of Ophthalmology at Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine. “For patients who have had a poor response to over-the-counter ocular allergy medications, the data announced today may suggest that reproxalap could satisfy a substantial unmet need in patients who suffer from allergic conjunctivitis and dry eye disease.”

Reproxalap ophthalmic solution has now been administered to more than 2,400 patients across 21 clinical trials. Consistent with prior clinical experience with reproxalap, there were no observed safety or tolerability concerns in the INVIGORATE-2 Trial; the most common adverse event was mild and transient instillation site irritation. No patients discontinued due to adverse events, and 130 of 131 randomized patients completed the clinical trial. A New Drug Application (NDA) of reproxalap for the treatment of dry eye disease is under review at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The NDA Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date for reproxalap for the treatment of dry eye disease is November 23, 2023.

About Reproxalap

Reproxalap, an investigational new drug candidate, is a first-in-class small-molecule modulator of RASP (reactive aldehyde species), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease. The mechanism of action of reproxalap has been supported by the demonstration of statistically significant and clinically relevant activity in multiple physiologically distinct late-phase clinical indications. Reproxalap has been studied in more than 2,400 patients with no observed safety concerns; mild and transient instillation site irritation is the most commonly reported adverse event in clinical trials.

About Aldeyra

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a biotechnology company devoted to discovering innovative therapies designed to treat immune-mediated diseases. Our approach is to develop pharmaceuticals that modulate immunological systems, instead of directly inhibiting or activating single protein targets, with the goal of optimizing multiple pathways at once while minimizing toxicity. Our product candidates include RASP (reactive aldehyde species) modulators ADX‑629, ADX‑246, ADX‑248, and chemically related molecules for the potential treatment of systemic and retinal immune-mediated diseases. Our pre-commercial product candidates are reproxalap, a RASP modulator for the potential treatment of dry eye disease (under U.S. Food and Drug Administration New Drug Application Review) and allergic conjunctivitis, and ADX-2191, a novel formulation of intravitreal methotrexate for the potential treatment of primary vitreoretinal lymphoma (under U.S. Food and Drug Administration New Drug Application Priority Review), proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and other rare sight-threatening retinal diseases. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aldeyra.com%2F and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

