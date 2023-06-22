Wallbox ( NYSE:WBX, Financial), a leading provider of electric vehicle (“EV”) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced the appointment of Erik Fogelberg as General Manager of North America. Fogelberg will spearhead Wallbox’s commercial operations, overseeing sales, marketing, and customer service in North America.

Fogelberg has over three decades of business experience and a comprehensive track record building solution-based sales organizations. He most recently served as the Vice President of North America Sales at ChargePoint, where he was responsible for all AC and DC-fast charger sales in the region. Prior to ChargePoint, he held senior sales leadership roles at NEC Energy Solutions, Tesla, and SolarCity. In these roles, he scaled the sales teams, capturing new commercial verticals and deploying technical solar and solar+battery solutions to secure major enterprise and utility customers. Erik holds a B.A. in Economics and Spanish from UCLA.

“Erik is a transformative business leader with extensive experience in EV charging, solar, and battery storage. He is arguably one of the most successful sales leaders from our industry in North America, and brings Wallbox decades of experience in selling complete energy solutions,” said Enric Asunción, CEO of Wallbox. “As Wallbox prepares to launch new products in North America in the coming months - Supernova 180 kW, Quasar 2, and new AC products - we’re confident that Erik’s deep knowledge of the energy transition space makes him the perfect person to build upon our strong momentum in the North American market.”

“With a renowned track record of AC and DC solutions in Europe, Wallbox has now established a strong foothold in North America after only a couple years of operation,” said Erik Fogelberg, General Manager of Wallbox North America. “North America is a massive market, eager for a strong EV charging provider like Wallbox, whose solutions are easy to install, manage, and maintain. I’m excited to join a globally recognized brand and drive the next era of growth in this market selling US-made products manufactured from our own plant in Arlington, Texas.”

Fogelberg succeeds Douglas Alfaro, who transitioned to Wallbox’s headquarters in Barcelona in May to become the company’s Chief Business Officer and oversee the global sales and service teams. Fogelberg’s appointment and Alfaro’s transition demonstrate Wallbox's deep commitment to the North American market.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. Wallbox goes beyond electric vehicle charging to give users the power to control their consumption, save money, and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 113 countries. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Barcelona, the company now employs more than 1,250 people in its offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.

