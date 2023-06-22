VIQ Solutions Inc. ("VIQ", "VIQ Solutions" or the "Company") (TSX and Nasdaq: VQS), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, today announces a strategic partnership with Justice AV Solutions (JAVS), a leading global provider of court recording and AV services to courtrooms of all sizes, which brings AI-generated draft transcripts of courtroom proceedings to legal professionals.

As government agencies accelerate digital modernization efforts, they seek partnerships with industry leading companies that provide a comprehensive portfolio proven to deliver transcript speed and accuracy. JAVS’ widespread presence in over 10,000 installations in all 50 US states and over 10 countries worldwide is expected to drive the expansion of VIQ’s technology into courtrooms across the globe.

JAVS and VIQ Solutions will combine their expertise to provide an end-to-end solution for fast and accurate automated transcripts of courtroom proceedings using NetScribe™ and FirstDraft™. The technology uses advanced proprietary AI algorithms to produce draft transcripts that can be delivered within minutes of the spoken word. This will improve the speed and accuracy of court reporting, allowing legal professionals to access the information they need in a faster and more efficient manner.

“Our technology is designed to meet the unique needs of the courts, and we are confident that] our partnership with JAVS will help us bring these solutions to a wider audience,” said Susan Sumner, President and Chief Operating Officer, VIQ Solutions. “By combining JAVS’ expertise in recording and AV support with our advanced transcription workflow technology, powered by AI, we can provide a powerful solution that transforms the user experience and enhances court efficiencies.”

“We are excited to partner with VIQ Solutions to bring this cutting-edge technology to the court and legal industry” said JAVS Chief Technology Officer Brian Green. “Our mission has always been to provide the most reliable and efficient recording and AV equipment to capture the verbatim record for the courts. This partnership is a major step towards expanding our mission, by providing automated drafttranscripts of courtroom proceedings, saving legal professionals time, and improving accessibility of information for all interested parties.”

With the JAVS and VIQ Solutions partnership, court professionals can expect an expedited transcript of courtroom proceedings, creating a searchable draft enabling faster decision-making. This partnership will make it easier for courtroom professionals to focus on what they do best – providing access to justice. For additional information:

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

About JAVS

Headquartered in Louisville, KY, Justice AV Solutions is a leading provider of court recording and AV services to courtrooms of all sizes. With a comprehensive range of offerings, JAVS handles everything from designing and manufacturing to installation and maintenance of their products. Their commitment to excellence is evident in their widespread presence, as JAVS equipment can be found in over 10,000 installations in all 50 states and over 10 countries worldwide.

