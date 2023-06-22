Merus Appoints Life Sciences Strategic and Financial Industry Veteran Greg Perry as Chief Financial Officer

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. ( MRUS), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics®), today announced the appointment of Greg Perry as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Additionally, Greg has been designated as the Company’s principal financial officer, succeeding Bill Lundberg, M.D., in such role. In connection with his appointment as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, on June 14, 2023, Greg resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors.

“I am excited to welcome Greg as our CFO and look forward to drawing from his broad biotech experience in capital finance and strategic transactions, and deep knowledge of our business,” said Bill Lundberg, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer of Merus. “Greg brings industry-leading financial acumen and has been a great source of insight on the Merus Board of Directors. I’m looking forward to working with him full time as we continue to advance the Company through the exciting opportunities that lie ahead.”

Greg Perry has served as a non-executive director of the Merus Board of Directors since May 2016 and Vice Chair of the Board since August 2018. Greg remains a non-executive director of the Board of Directors of Kala Pharmaceuticals, a role he has held since March 2018. Prior to joining Merus, Greg was the CFO of Finch Therapeutics from May 2018 through April 2022. Previously Greg held various senior financial leadership roles at several biotech companies including Novelion Therapeutics, Eleven Biotherapeutics, ImmunoGen, Domantis, and Transkaryotic Therapies. Greg transitioned to the biotech industry after beginning his career at General Electric, where he served in increasingly senior financial roles over fourteen years. He earned a B.A. in Economics and Political Science from Amherst College.

“I am delighted to join the team at Merus, during this compelling next chapter for the Company, following the truly remarkable petosemtamab interim clinical data presented this Spring at AACR, as we move to a later-stage clinical development company, with a terrific pipeline and compelling platform,” said Greg Perry, CFO, Merus.

About Merus N.V.
Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus’ website and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation, statements regarding the opportunities that lie ahead for the Company, the move to a later-stage clinical development company, the advancement of the Company’s pipeline and platform, and Mr. Perry’s anticipated contribution to the organization. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: our need for additional funding, which may not be available and which may require us to restrict our operations or require us to relinquish rights to our technologies or antibody candidates; potential delays in regulatory approval, which would impact our ability to commercialize our product candidates and affect our ability to generate revenue; the lengthy and expensive process of clinical drug development, which has an uncertain outcome; the unpredictable nature of our early stage development efforts for marketable drugs; potential delays in enrollment of patients, which could affect the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals; our reliance on third parties to conduct our clinical trials and the potential for those third parties to not perform satisfactorily; impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; we may not identify suitable Biclonics® or bispecific antibody candidates under our collaborations or our collaborators may fail to perform adequately under our collaborations; our reliance on third parties to manufacture our product candidates, which may delay, prevent or impair our development and commercialization efforts; protection of our proprietary technology; our patents may be found invalid, unenforceable, circumvented by competitors and our patent applications may be found not to comply with the rules and regulations of patentability; we may fail to prevail in potential lawsuits for infringement of third-party intellectual property; our registered or unregistered trademarks or trade names may be challenged, infringed, circumvented or declared generic or determined to be infringing on other marks; and risks related to our ceasing to qualify as an emerging growth company and a smaller reporting company after December 31, 2021.

These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on May 4, 2023, and our other reports filed with the SEC, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change, except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Multiclonics®, Biclonics® and Triclonics® are registered trademarks of Merus N.V.

