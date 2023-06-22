Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCRN), a market-leading, tech-enabled workforce solutions platform and advisory firm, today issued its 2022 Sustainability Report. The report highlights Cross Country Healthcare’s perspectives on governance and addressing societal and environmental challenges while aiming to foster a diverse and inclusive culture that can drive impact, innovation, and sustainable growth.

View the 2022 Sustainability Report and learn more about Cross Country Healthcare’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) highlights and accomplishments here. The report is part of Cross Country’s commitment to transparency to internal and external stakeholders and serves as a benchmark for future ESG initiatives and efforts.

“At Cross Country, we seek to elevate how we think about our impact and evolve our industry through leadership in innovation, technology, customer service and corporate citizenship," said John A. Martins, President and CEO of Cross Country Healthcare. “As we continue to focus on our ESG efforts, we are committed to furthering our sustainability-related governance, with the goal of setting exemplary business standards and conducting our business in strict compliance with all applicable governmental laws, rules, and regulations.”

The report includes the results of Cross Country’s Priority ESG Topics Assessment, conducted through a third-party consultant to identify priority topics across several stakeholder groups, including investors, customers, corporate and field employees, and community and non-profit partners. The results evaluated our ESG-related risks and opportunities and identified new areas of focus, such as technology innovation, pay equity and access to quality healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a leading tech-enabled workforce solutions and advisory firm with 36 years of industry experience and insight. We solve complex labor-related challenges for customers while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing® award winner, we are committed to an exceptionally high level of service to our clients and our homecare, education, and clinical and non-clinical healthcare professionals. Our locum tenens line of business, Cross Country Locums, has been certified by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), the leader in healthcare accreditation, since 2001. We are the first publicly traded staffing firm to obtain The Joint Commission Certification, which we still hold with a Letter of Distinction. Cross Country Healthcare is rated as the top staffing and recruiting employer for women by InHerSights, and Certified™ by Great Place to Work®.

For three consecutive years, we have received the Top Workplaces USA award and the Top Workplaces Award for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Practices, and were recently recognized as a recipient of the Top Workplaces Awards for Innovation and Leadership and the Women Executive Leadership Elevate Award recognizing gender diversity in our Boardroom by Energage. We have a history of investing in diversity, equality, and inclusion as a key component of the organization’s overall sustainability program, closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people, communities, and its stockholders.

