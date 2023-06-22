-- Keith Kendall former President, COO and CFO of drug delivery company, Aquestive Therapeutics and Alistair Milnes COO of biotechnology company, Bicycle Therapeutics both join Femasys’ Board of Directors --



ATLANTA, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. ( FEMY), a biomedical company aiming to meet women’s needs worldwide by developing a suite of product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health, today announced that it has appointed Mr. Keith J. Kendall and Mr. Alistair Milnes to its board of directors. Messrs. Kendall and Milnes will be replacing Mr. John Dyett, who currently serves as Co-CEO of Salem Partners, LLC and Salem Partners Wealth Management, LLC and Mr. John Adams, formerly served as CEO and President of Adams Respiratory Therapeutics, who both have served as members of Femasys’ board of directors for over eight years. Mr. Kendall will also replace Mr. Dyett as Audit Committee Chair.

Ms. Kathy Lee-Sepsick, founder, president and chief executive officer of Femasys, commented, “We are excited to welcome Keith Kendall and Alistair Milnes to our board. Both serve as a great fit with our existing board due to their very expansive experience as life sciences executives, which will be invaluable as we continue to expand our commercial portfolio of novel biomedical solutions available to women worldwide. Mr. Kendall brings decades of leadership and financial and operating experience. Mr. Milnes’ experience as a biotechnology executive includes leadership experience in expediting company growth and market expansion. We are immensely thankful to John Dyett and John Adams for their long-standing service with the Company, with John Dyett being instrumental in his support and guidance for our IPO and financings and John Adams offering operating insight from our time as a private company to becoming a public company.”

Keith J. Kendall serves as Founder and Chief Executive Officer at KSquared Strategic Advisors, a firm that provides strategic, corporate development and capital markets advisory services. Previously, he served as Chief Executive Officer and President of Aquestive Therapeutics, a commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical drug delivery company and prior to that served as their Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kendall has served in various business leadership positions for blue-chip companies such as Hewlett Packard Financial Services, including serving the role of Vice President and Managing Director of the Americas, and held a number of positions with AT&T Capital Corporation, including President of AT&T Credit Corporation and NCR Credit Corporation.

Mr. Kendall received his B.S. from St. John’s University and an M.B.A from Pace University.

Mr. Kendall commented, “I look forward to working together with Femasys’ management in support of the mission to change women’s health at this crucial time of the Company’s development, as well as leading the audit committee, following multiple product approvals and with key potential approvals on the horizon.”

Alistair Milnes serves as Chief Operating Officer at Bicycle Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, and previously served as Vice President, Human Resources and Communications there. Previously, he provided independent human resources consulting services, and also served as a Strategic Advisor at Rio Tinto with a focus on transformation, people and communications, and in roles of increasing responsibility at Gazprom Marketing & Trading Ltd., including serving as Director of Global Human Resources and Communications.

Mr. Milnes received his B.A. from Edinburgh Napier University.

Mr. Milnes, commented, “I am thrilled to join Femasys’ board of directors at this exciting time of growth for the Company. I look forward to applying my expertise to the Company’s next phase of growth as the Company becomes more established in its commercial stage of development.”

