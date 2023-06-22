Bionomics to Present at Upcoming June Investor Conferences

ADELAIDE, Australia and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionomics Limited ( BNOX | ASX: BNO) (Bionomics or Company), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, first-in-class, allosteric ion channel modulators to treat patients suffering from serious central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that it will present at the following upcoming investor conferences in June:

  • Maxim Group Healthcare Virtual Conference
    • Presentation format: Panel discussion titled “Mental Health, More Critical Than Ever”
    • Presentation date and time: June 20, 2023 at 2:00 pm ET
  • H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Neuropsychiatry Virtual Conference
    • Presentation format: Company presentation
    • Presentation date and time: On demand beginning at 7:00 am ET on June 26, 2023

Links to access webcasts for select events, when available, will be posted to Bionomics’ website on the Events page of the Investors section.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

General
Ms. Suzanne Irwin
Company Secretary
+61 8 8150 7400
[email protected]		Investor Relations
Kevin Gardner
[email protected]

About Bionomics Limited
Bionomics (ASX:BNO, BNOX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, first-in-class, allosteric ion channel modulators to treat patients suffering from serious central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders with high unmet medical need. Bionomics is advancing its lead drug candidate, BNC210, an oral, proprietary, selective negative allosteric modulator of the α7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, for the acute treatment of Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD) and chronic treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Beyond BNC210, Bionomics has a strategic partnership with Merck & Co., Inc. (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada) with two drugs in early-stage clinical trials for the treatment of cognitive deficits in Alzheimer’s disease and other central nervous system conditions.

www.bionomics.com.au

