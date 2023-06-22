David Reilly Joins Graphiant as Board Member

Accomplished Technology Leader and Digital Transformation Expert to Help Drive Innovation and Growth

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphiant, a provider of next-generation edge services, announced today the appointment of David Reilly as a member of the board. David brings extensive experience and a passion for helping organizations achieve their aspirational goals by leveraging digital transitions, preparing for unforeseen challenges, and adapting to the ever-evolving nature of their industries.

David has worked with some of the world's largest financial institutions throughout his career, driving business growth through digital transformation. As a seasoned CIO and CTO, he believes in the importance of understanding the business problem that technology or service solves, being receptive to diverse perspectives, and continually seeking ways to improve and enhance products or services.

"I am honored to join the Graphiant board and contribute to the company's mission of driving the transformation of networking, and the delivery of secure, application aware, connectivity," said David Reilly. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team to deliver agile, secure, reliable and affordable networks to all enterprises.”

David previously served as CIO for Global Banking and Markets at Bank of America and as their Chief Technology Officer before that role. He has also held a number of senior technology and network security leadership roles within several large global financial institutions including Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, and Merrill Lynch & Co, Inc., among others.

In addition to his new role at Graphiant, David serves on the boards of Ally Financial (: ALLY), Vectra AI, Data Dynamics and as board chair of NPower, a national nonprofit organization in the United States. He also advises technology companies in the fintech and digital transformation sectors.

"We are thrilled to welcome David Reilly to our board," said Khalid Raza, CEO and Founder of Graphiant. "His extensive expertise and dedication to innovation will be invaluable as we continue to grow and solve enterprises’ challenges of connecting resources, clouds, and applications across the digital wilderness."

About Graphiant
Graphiant is a Silicon Valley-based provider of next-generation edge services. Led by Khalid Raza, the co-founder of SDWAN pioneer Viptela, Graphiant has developed the Graphiant Network Edge, an “as-a-Service” solution that provides connectivity between the enterprise WAN, hybrid cloud, network edge, customers and partners. Graphiant’s Network Edge combines MPLS-like performance (guaranteed delivery and privacy) and Internet-class agility to enable network architects to build enterprise-grade networks at the speed of business. The company is funded by Sequoia Capital, Two Bear Capital & Atlantic Bridge. Learn more at www.graphiant.com.

