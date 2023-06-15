IAS Announces Next-Generation Quality Attention Measurement Product

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023

Quality Attention Enhances Campaign Performance and Unlocks Superior Results for Marketers

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced the launch of its Quality Attention post-bid measurement product. Quality Attention combines IAS's unique access to more than 280 billion daily digital interactions with rigorous attention research to create a powerful way for marketers to get a greater impact from their advertising campaigns.

IAS_Quality_Attention_Hero.jpg

"Harnessing attention is pivotal to executing a successful advertising campaign. But not all attention products are created equal. IAS has created a research-backed model on attention based on outcomes and three key media signals, including visibility, situation, and interaction that can predict if an impression is likely to lead to attention and results," said Yannis Dosios, Chief Commercial Officer, Integral Ad Science. "We have developed a comprehensive attention product based on data, research, and testing, designed to deliver meaningful results for marketers."

IAS has created the definitive approach that sees attention as a measure of whether an ad resonates with consumers and is likely to drive results – such as sales, conversions, or brand impact.

Quality Attention uses a variety of signals obtained as part of IAS's core products, including viewability, ad density, and user interaction, and weighs them into a single attention score and three sub-scores for visibility, situation, and interaction for decisive outcomes. These three key media signals can predict if an impression is likely to lead to attention and advertising outcomes.

IAS research found a 198% average lift in the conversion rate when comparing high attention impressions with low attention impressions, demonstrating that optimizing for attention drives conversion lift.

Leveraging these signals with IAS's scoring system provides marketers with actionable insight on attention and opens up new opportunities for advertisers to do everything from optimizing messaging executions while developing creative, to evaluating which programmatic partners are driving higher attention.

IAS is also working with industry-leading partners like Lumen to expand the industry standard for effective attention measurement by bringing cutting-edge eye-tracking technology and predictive attention models to the market.

The Quality Attention measurement beta will be more broadly available later in 2023.

About Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads.com.

Contact: [email protected]

Integral_Ad_Science_Logo_v1.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY29671&sd=2023-06-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ias-announces-next-generation-quality-attention-measurement-product-301851434.html

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY29671&Transmission_Id=202306150800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY29671&DateId=20230615
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.